Element Power Holdings Names Interim Chairman and New Division Heads

Element Power Holdings announced today that Joe Slamm, Co-Founding Partner of Hudson Clean Energy Partners and a current member of the Element Power Board of Directors, will serve as the company's interim Chairman following the departure of Pedro Barriuso. Additionally, Mike O'Neill, current President and Chief Operating Officer of Element Power Holdings, will assume the role of CEO of Element Power Europe, a newly reorganized division that consolidates the company's activities in Europe. Across the Atlantic, Ty Daul, current CEO of Element Power North America, will become CEO of Element Power Americas, a newly reorganized division that consolidates the company's activities in the U.S., Central America and Latin America.

“Joe Slamm is one of the most experienced executives in the clean energy space, and I am delighted that Joe, Mike and Ty are assuming these crucial leadership roles,” said Neil Auerbach, Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Hudson Clean Energy Partners, Element's principal investor. “We thank Pedro for his service to the company and wish him all the best in his next endeavor.”

While at Goldman Sachs, Slamm formerly served as interim CEO of Horizon Wind Energy, one of the leading independent power producers in the wind sector. He will also continue in his current role as investment partner at Hudson.

Element's new divisional structure is expected to significantly increase the company's ability to pursue growth opportunities and achieve operating efficiencies under the leadership of O'Neill and Daul. John Cavalier, Co-Managing Partner of Hudson Clean Energy Partners, underscored their expertise: “Joe, Mike and Ty enjoy a great track record in the space, and they've been critical to our success. Globally, the Element franchise is in a strong position and poised for continued growth.”

ABOUT ELEMENT POWER

Element Power is a global renewable energy developer that develops, acquires, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of wind and solar power generation facilities worldwide. Element Power is owned by Hudson Clean Energy Partners, a global private equity firm dedicated solely to investing in renewable power, alternative fuels, energy efficiency and storage. The company's main offices are in London, Madrid, and Portland (Oregon).

ABOUT HUDSON CLEAN ENERGY PARTNERS

Hudson Clean Energy Partners is a private equity firm based in Teaneck, NJ making privately negotiated investments in the dynamic clean energy industry.

Global in scope, Hudson is dedicated to investing exclusively in renewable power, alternative fuels and energy smart technologies in sectors that include wind and solar energy, biofuels, biomass, geothermal energy, energy efficiency and storage. Hudson typically invests in high-growth, asset-based, capital-intensive segments of the clean energy value chain with minimal technology development risk, primarily in control and shared-control positions.