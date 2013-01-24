Inland Real Estate Corporation Announces Tax Allocation of 2012 Cash Distributions

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Inland Real Estate Corporation IRC today announced the tax allocation of the cash distributions paid during 2012 on its preferred and common shares.

Each stockholder of record receiving cash distributions in 2012 will receive a Form 1099-DIV summarizing the allocation of his or her cash distributions. Thus, the tax allocation provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only. Stockholders are advised to consult with their tax advisors about the specific tax treatment of cash distributions paid by Inland Real Estate Corporation in 2012.

Inland Real Estate Corporation currently pays a cash distribution of $0.169271 per share on a monthly basis to stockholders of its 8.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The January distribution declared on December 14, 2012, with a record date of January 2, 2013 and payment date of January 15, 2013, is reportable for tax purposes in 2013 and is not reflected in the 2012 tax allocation. The following table, presented on a per share basis, summarizes the tax allocation determined by Inland Real Estate Corporation.

Preferred Shares (NYSE:IRCPrA)

CUSIP: 457461408

Distribution Ordinary Qualified Total Capital Nondividend Record Date Payment Date Per Share Dividends Dividends (1) Gain Distributions 01/02/12 01/17/12 $ 0.169271 $ 0.169271 $ 0.027442 $ — $ — 02/01/12 02/15/12 $ 0.169271 $ 0.169271 $ 0.027442 $ — $ — 03/01/12 03/15/12 $ 0.169271 $ 0.169271 $ 0.027442 $ — $ — 04/02/12 04/16/12 $ 0.169271 $ 0.169271 $ 0.027442 $ — $ — 05/01/12 05/15/12 $ 0.169271 $ 0.169271 $ 0.027442 $ — $ — 06/01/12 06/15/12 $ 0.169271 $ 0.169271 $ 0.027442 $ — $ — 07/02/12 07/16/12 $ 0.169271 $ 0.169271 $ 0.027442 $ — $ — 08/01/12 08/15/12 $ 0.169271 $ 0.169271 $ 0.027442 $ — $ — 09/04/12 09/17/12 $ 0.169271 $ 0.169271 $ 0.027442 $ — $ — 10/01/12 10/15/12 $ 0.169271 $ 0.169271 $ 0.027442 $ — $ — 11/01/12 11/15/12 $ 0.169271 $ 0.169271 $ 0.027442 $ — $ — 12/03/12 12/17/12 $ 0.169271 $ 0.169271 $ 0.027442 $ — $ — TOTAL $ 2.031252 $ 2.031252 $ 0.329304 $ — $ —

Inland Real Estate Corporation currently pays a cash distribution of $0.0475 per share to stockholders of its common stock on a monthly basis. The January distribution declared on December 17, 2012, with a record date of December 31, 2012 and payment date of January 17, 2013, will be a split-year distribution with $0.032034 allocable to 2012 for federal income tax purposes and $0.015466 allocable to 2013 for federal income tax purposes. The following table, presented on a per share basis, summarizes the tax allocation determined by Inland Real Estate Corporation.

Common Shares IRC

CUSIP: 457461200

Distribution Ordinary Qualified Total Capital Nondividend Record Date Payment Date Per Share Dividends Dividends (1) Gain Distributions 01/03/12 01/17/12 $ 0.047500 $ 0.047500 $ 0.007701 $ — $ — 01/31/12 02/17/12 $ 0.047500 $ 0.047500 $ 0.007701 $ — $ — 02/29/12 03/19/12 $ 0.047500 $ 0.047500 $ 0.007701 $ — $ — 04/02/12 04/17/12 $ 0.047500 $ 0.047500 $ 0.007701 $ — $ — 04/30/12 05/17/12 $ 0.047500 $ 0.047500 $ 0.007701 $ — $ — 05/31/12 06/18/12 $ 0.047500 $ 0.047500 $ 0.007701 $ — $ — 07/02/12 07/17/12 $ 0.047500 $ 0.047500 $ 0.007701 $ — $ — 07/31/12 08/17/12 $ 0.047500 $ 0.047500 $ 0.007701 $ — $ — 08/31/12 09/17/12 $ 0.047500 $ 0.047500 $ 0.007701 $ — $ — 10/01/12 10/17/12 $ 0.047500 $ 0.047500 $ 0.007701 $ — $ — 10/31/12 11/19/12 $ 0.047500 $ 0.047500 $ 0.007701 $ — $ — 11/30/12 12/17/12 $ 0.047500 $ 0.047500 $ 0.007701 $ — $ — 12/31/12 1/17/2013 $ 0.032034 $ 0.032034 $ 0.005193 $ — $ — TOTAL $ 0.602034 $ 0.602034 $ 0.097605 $ — $ —

(1) Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the 2012 Ordinary Dividends.

About Inland Real Estate Corporation

Inland Real Estate Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates open-air neighborhood, community, power and lifestyle retail centers and single-tenant properties located primarily in the Midwestern United States. As of September 30, 2012, the Company owned interests in 150 investment properties, including 42 owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures, with aggregate leasable space of approximately 15 million square feet. Additional information on Inland Real Estate Corporation is available at http://www.inlandrealestate.com.

