Metropolitan General Manager's Statement Regarding Gov. Brown's State-of-the-State Address

Jeffrey Kightlinger, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, issues the following statement regarding Gov. Jerry Brown's State-of-the-State address today, during which he referenced the importance of the Bay Delta Conservation Plan:

“California's long-term water problems cannot be solved without the vision and leadership from the state and federal governments. Gov. Brown's solid commitment to addressing our water supply and environmental issues is precisely what we need at this critical time.

“The right plan and the right investments in the Delta will serve California well for the next 100 years. Metropolitan looks forward to working constructively with the state and federal leaders and other stakeholders to make this plan a reality.”

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a cooperative of 26 cities and water agencies serving 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.