Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend

On January 24, 2013, the Board of Trustees of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund DHF declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.035 per share of beneficial interest, payable on February 26, 2013 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2013. The ex-dividend date is February 6, 2013. The previous dividend declared in December was $0.035 per share of beneficial interest.
