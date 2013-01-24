ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 6:06 PM | 1 min read
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

On January 24, 2013, the Board of Trustees of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund DHF declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.035 per share of beneficial interest, payable on February 26, 2013 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2013. The ex-dividend date is February 6, 2013. The previous dividend declared in December was $0.035 per share of beneficial interest.

For Press Inquiries:
The Dreyfus Corporation
Patrice M. Kozlowski
(212) 922-6030
or
For Other Inquiries:
MBSC Securities Corporation
The National Marketing Desk
200 Park Avenue
New York, New York 10166
1-800-334-6899

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases