Omtool Releases AccuRoute MAINSTREET for the Legal Market to Serve the Document Capture and Workflow Needs with Right-Sized Licensing

Omtool™, Ltd. (OMTL.PK), the trusted provider of document process automation solutions, today announced AccuRoute® MAINSTREET for the legal market. This new release of AccuRoute, Omtool's flagship document capture solution, is designed specifically for small to medium-size law firms. AccuRoute MAINSTREET delivers document capture and workflow solutions with the full-featured, enterprise-class infrastructure demanded by the world's largest firms, but packaged and priced for all main street firms.

As document capture has become a pervasive and relied upon technology, Omtool has included all its e-filing, case management, litigation support, matter-centric document management systems, and cost-recovery extensions into one flexibly priced, easy to acquire package; AccuRoute MAINSTREET for Legal. Document capture is no longer a luxury afforded only by the largest firms, it is a critical technology now available to and affordable by the entire legal market. Omtool has announced this solution is immediately available.

“Our firm relies on Omtool because they continue to meet the demands of the challenging legal market, not just with technology offerings, but with solutions that are aligned and packaged to the needs of each firm. It's the little attention to details, such as still offering routing sheets that enables our users to do batch scanning quickly and efficiently. With solutions such as AccuRoute MAINSTREET, Omtool is clearly making document capture (or scanning) a technology that can be easily adopted by law firms of any size,” said Brice Duffy, Manager of Information Systems, Mackall, Crounse & Moore, PLC.

“We have been at the forefront of document communication technologies since the early nineties when Omtool delivered its first fax solutions to law firms. Omtool's continued investment and commitment to the legal industry continues to be proven with AccuRoute MAINSTREET for legal, which now delivers all the full-featured capabilities demanded by the largest firms but priced so that is easily affordable by main street firms,” said Kelvyn Stirk, VP, sales (and legal solutions specialist), Omtool. "Extensions into tangential legal technologies such cost recovery systems is now included with the new AccuRoute MAINSTREET for legal solutions, making complete and scalable document capture solutions available to everyone."

About Omtool

With over 20 years of leadership in document-related technologies, Omtool is helping the world's largest corporations and companies with document-intensive processes, cost-effectively solve their document process automation problems. Omtool's award-winning solutions are built upon an expanding platform of secure and scalable document capture, processing, delivery, and archive capabilities. Omtool customers include some of the world's largest financial institutions, hundreds of healthcare providers and legal firms, and companies across virtually every industry. By partnering with Omtool, our customers reduce the costs, complexity, compliance risks, and environmental footprints associated with critical business processes that involve paper documents. Based in Andover, Mass., with offices in the United Kingdom, and with world-class global customer support, Omtool can be contacted at 1-800-886-7845 or at http://www.omtool.com.

