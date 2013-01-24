DeVry Statement of Support for National Commission on Higher Education Attainment Open Letter to College and University Leaders

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DeVry applauds the recommendations of the National Commission on Higher Education Attainment found in their Open Letter to College and University Leaders: College Completion Must Be Our Priority. The Commission states that in order to improve retention, institutional leaders “must frequently and publicly underscore their personal commitment to increasing the number of students who graduate.” The leaders of all colleges and universities in the DeVry family of institutions make that commitment to student retention and graduation every day.

DeVry institutions incorporate many of the strategic recommendations of the Commission, including: creating a student-centric culture, improving the academic experience, providing support services for nontraditional students, “teaching the teachers,” and using information technology to identify at-risk students. We look forward to evaluating all the Commission's recommendations and continuing to improve student outcomes.

- Daniel Hamburger, president and CEO, DeVry

