SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Firm of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Launches an Investigation into Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Star Scientific, Inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Star Scientific, Inc. (“Star Scientific” or the “Company”) STSI securities concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty.

On January 23, 2013, an online report published by The Street alleged that Star Scientific misled investors regarding the Company's involvement with John Hopkins University in the clinical testing of the nutritional supplement antabine. The online report further cites a Johns Hopkins spokesperson, who indicated that the testing of antabine was “not conducted at or approved by Johns Hopkins.” Upon this news, shares of Star Scientific fell more than 11 percent.

