Tech Speaking and Awards Deadlines & Opportunities: 1/24/13

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 5:48 PM | 2 min read
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ITDatabase and Business Wire today highlighted numerous calls for speakers, awards and other opportunities and deadlines that tech industry communications and marketing professionals should be aware of, including:

New Opportunities

IEEE BigData Congress
Call for Speakers
http://www.ieeebigdata.org/2013/cfp.html

TEDxFortWayne
Call for Speakers
http://tedxfortwayne.com/speakers/

Techweek Chicago
Call for Speakers
http://techweek.com/chicago/speakers/

Techweek100
Awards Info
http://techweek.com/chicago/events/techweek-100/techweek-100-nominations-for-2013/

Engadget Awards
Nomination Instructions
http://www.engadget.com/2013/01/21/nominate-2012-engadget-awards/

Inc. 500 | 5000
Nomination Instructions
http://www.inc.com/inc5000apply/apply.html

Statesman Social Media Awards
Nomination Instructions
http://www.statesman.com/ssma/search/

Bronze Anvil Awards (PRSA)
Nomination Instructions
http://www.prsa.org/Awards/BronzeAnvil/BronzeAnvilEntry/

Innovators Under 35 (Technology Review)
Nomination Instructions
http://www2.technologyreview.com/TR35/Nominate.aspx

Deadlines

(1/25)
SES New York Call for Speakers
http://sesconference.com/speaking.php

(1/25)
SpeechTEK Call for Speakers
http://www.speechtek.com/2013/CallForSpeakers.aspx

(1/25)
Game Connection Call for Speakers
http://www.game-connection.com/gameconn/content/call4speakers

(1/25)
Webby Awards
https://entries.webbyawards.com/pages/eligibility#fees

(1/25)
DMA Conference Call for Speakers
http://dma13.org/dma2013-call-for-speaker-proposal-is-now-open/

(1/25)
SIPNOC Call for Speakers
http://www.sipforum.org/content/view/374/275/

(1/31)
Lucene Revolution Call for Speakers
http://lucenerevolution.org/2013/call-for-papers

(1/27)
Weblog Awards
http://2013.bloggi.es/

(1/27)
International Supercomputing Conference Call for Speakers
http://www.isc-events.com/isc13/research-paper-sessions.html

Tech Event PR Prep

(1/28)
DesignCon
http://events.itdatabase.com/events/detail/355/

(1/29)
ITEXPO East
http://events.itdatabase.com/events/detail/356/

(1/29)
DistribuTECH Conference & Exhibition
http://events.itdatabase.com/events/detail/387/

(1/29)
M2M Evolution Conference
http://events.itdatabase.com/events/detail/389/

(1/30)
BETT
http://events.itdatabase.com/events/detail/352/

(1/31)
Macworld | iWorld
http://events.itdatabase.com/events/detail/354/

(2/2)
FOSDEM
http://events.itdatabase.com/events/detail/357/

(2/25)
Mobile World Congress
http://events.itdatabase.com/events/detail/360/

(2/25)
RSA
http://events.itdatabase.com/events/detail/383/

(2/26)
O'Reilly Strata
http://events.itdatabase.com/events/detail/361/

(2/26)
Embedded World
http://events.itdatabase.com/events/detail/362/

About ITDatabase

Founded in 2007, ITDatabase is the first PR research tool specifically for tech companies. Used by more than 95% of tech PR firms in Silicon Valley, and by “in house” marketing / PR teams at hundreds of tech companies of all sizes (from the largest publicly-traded, to startups), ITDatabase provides a number of major research advantages.

ITDatabase
Travis Van, 415-515-9812
Founder
travis@itdatabase.com

Posted In: Press Releases