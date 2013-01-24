Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Launches An Investigation Against Matthews International Corporation (MATW) For Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duties By Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities firm headquartered in New York City, is investigating the Board of Directors of Matthews International Corporation (“Matthews International” or the “Company”) MATW for potential breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders' approval for the adoption of the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan.

Specifically, in the Proxy Statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 22, 2013, the Board of Directors recommends that Matthews International's shareholders vote to approve the adoption of the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan. The Board of Directors also recommends that shareholders approve compensation for the Company's named executive officers.

