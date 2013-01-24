Grant Thornton LLP Continues Expansion of Forensic & Valuation Services Practice

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Grant Thornton LLP is continuing the expansion of its Forensic & Valuation Services (FVS) practice, which offers unique services, including valuation, forensic technology, investigations, disputes and litigation services.

Russell Battaglia, Director, Forensic & Valuation Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeremy Cusimano and Russell Battaglia, both based in McLean, Va., will serve as directors in the FVS practice. They will focus on forensics, investigative and dispute services.

“Jeremy and Russ's vast experience and knowledge, particularly involving the commodities and derivatives industries, will be tremendous resources for our clients,” said Bryan Moser, FVS partner. “Their additions highlight Grant Thornton's continued commitment to building a comprehensive suite of forensic and valuation services.”

Prior to joining Grant Thornton, Cusimano was the economic advisor to the enforcement director at the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and chief economist for petroleum reserves at the US Department of Energy. He has extensive experience in global petroleum markets, economic analysis, investigations into commodity and derivatives trading and regulatory policy.

Cusimano developed and led the CFTC's first group of economic experts dedicated to the forensic analysis of trading and market events to identify potential violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). He is a certified fraud examiner (CFE) and a member of the US Association of Energy Economists. He received a bachelor's degree in economics from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a master's degree in environment and natural resource economics from the University of Maine.

Battaglia brings nearly 20 years of experience with the commodities and derivatives industries. Prior to joining Grant Thornton, he was a senior economist in the CFTC's Division of Enforcement. While there, he served as an industry expert and advisor to the director of enforcement and his staff of 150-plus attorneys and investigators on CFTC investigations and litigation. Battaglia initiated and executed numerous investigations into commodities and derivatives markets activities. He performed economic analysis utilizing both quantitative and qualitative forensic techniques to identify potential violations of the CEA and other federal laws.

He has extensive experience providing brokerage and trading services to clients that include hedge funds, commodity trading advisors, banks and futures commission merchants. Battaglia is a CFE and received a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Delaware.

