Health Net Community Solutions is Newest Medi-Cal Plan in San Joaquin County

Health Net Community Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Health Net, Inc. HNT, is the new commercial Medi-Cal plan in San Joaquin County, California.

“Health Net Community Solutions is a statewide leader in providing access to quality, affordable medical care through the Medi-Cal program in both Northern and Southern California,” said David Friedman, vice president of State Health Programs for Health Net of California, Inc., an affiliate of Health Net Community Solutions, “and we're excited to bring our expertise to San Joaquin County.”

San Joaquin County Medi-Cal benefits provided or administered through Health Net became effective on January 1, 2013, when the California Department of Health Care Services transitioned beneficiaries from the county's former commercial plan to Health Net Community Solutions.

With the addition of San Joaquin County, Health Net Community Solutions and Health Net of California together provide or administer Medi-Cal benefits to nearly 1 million beneficiaries in 13 California counties.

Medi-Cal, which is the name of California's Medicaid program, provides low-cost access to doctor and hospital care for individuals and families that qualify financially.

Through Health Net Community Solutions' Medi-Cal plan, San Joaquin County residents have access to physicians, specialists, hospitals, emergency rooms, pharmacies and a 24-hour nurse advice telephone line.

For more information about enrolling in Health Net Community Solutions' Medi-Cal plan in San Joaquin County, individuals may call Health Net's Enrollment Services Department at 800-327-0502. For customer service, existing Health Net Community Solutions beneficiaries may call 800-675-6110.

Distinctions

Health Net's Medi-Cal plan – as well as its commercial HMO, POS, PPO and Healthy Families Program lines of business – have been awarded the Multicultural Health Care distinction by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The distinction recognizes organizations that lead the market in providing culturally and linguistically appropriate services and working to reduce health care disparities.

Together, Health Net's Healthy Families Program and Medi-Cal programs serve more than 1 million individuals.

