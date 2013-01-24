Ventas Announces Tax Treatment of 2012 Distributions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ventas, Inc. VTR (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of its 2012 distributions. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by the Company to stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2012 and the appropriate 1099DIV box number:

DISTRIBUTIONS ON VENTAS COMMON STOCK Box 2b Unrecap. Section Box 1a Box 2a 1250 Gain 2012 REIT 2012 Taxable Ordinary Capital (Included in Date Paid Dividend Income Dividend Gain Distr. Box 2a) Mar. 29, 2012 $0.62000 $0.62000 $0.55781 $0.06219 $0.01498 June 29, 2012 $0.62000 $0.62000 $0.55781 $0.06219 $0.01498 Sept. 28, 2012 $0.62000 $0.62000 $0.55781 $0.06219 $0.01498 Dec. 28, 2012 $0.62000 $0.62000 $0.55781 $0.06219 $0.01498 Total $2.48000 $2.48000 $2.23124 $0.24876 $0.05992

The Company also announced the tax treatment of 2012 distributions paid by Cogdell Spencer, Inc. ( “Cogdell”) prior to its acquisition by Ventas in April 2012. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by Cogdell to its common and preferred stockholders during the period from January 1, 2012 through April 2, 2012 and the appropriate 1099DIV box number:

DISTRIBUTIONS ON COGDELL COMMON STOCK Box 2b Unrecap. Section Box 1a Box 2a 1250 Gain Box 3 2012 REIT Ordinary Capital (Included in Nontaxable Date Paid Dividend Dividend Gain Distr. Box 2a) Distributions Jan. 19, 2012 $0.100000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.100000 Total $0.100000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.100000

DISTRIBUTIONS ON COGDELL PREFERRED STOCK Box 2b Unrecap. Section Box 1a Box 2a 1250 Gain Box 3 2012 REIT Ordinary Capital (Included in Nontaxable Date Paid Dividend Dividend Gain Distr. Box 2a) Distributions Mar. 1, 2012 $0.531250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.531250 Apr. 2, 2012 $0.194792 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.194792 Total $0.726042 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.726042

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.

