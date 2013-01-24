Ventas Announces Tax Treatment of 2012 Distributions

Ventas, Inc. VTR (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of its 2012 distributions. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by the Company to stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2012 and the appropriate 1099DIV box number:
|DISTRIBUTIONS ON VENTAS COMMON STOCK
|Box 2b
|Unrecap. Section
|Box 1a
|Box 2a
|1250 Gain
|2012 REIT
|2012 Taxable
|Ordinary
|Capital
|(Included in
|Date Paid
|Dividend
|Income
|Dividend
|Gain Distr.
|Box 2a)
|Mar. 29, 2012
|$0.62000
|$0.62000
|$0.55781
|$0.06219
|$0.01498
|June 29, 2012
|$0.62000
|$0.62000
|$0.55781
|$0.06219
|$0.01498
|Sept. 28, 2012
|$0.62000
|$0.62000
|$0.55781
|$0.06219
|$0.01498
|Dec. 28, 2012
|$0.62000
|$0.62000
|$0.55781
|$0.06219
|$0.01498
|Total
|$2.48000
|$2.48000
|$2.23124
|$0.24876
|$0.05992
The Company also announced the tax treatment of 2012 distributions paid by Cogdell Spencer, Inc. ( “Cogdell”) prior to its acquisition by Ventas in April 2012. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by Cogdell to its common and preferred stockholders during the period from January 1, 2012 through April 2, 2012 and the appropriate 1099DIV box number:
|DISTRIBUTIONS ON COGDELL COMMON STOCK
|Box 2b
|Unrecap. Section
|Box 1a
|Box 2a
|1250 Gain
|Box 3
|2012 REIT
|Ordinary
|Capital
|(Included in
|Nontaxable
|Date Paid
|Dividend
|Dividend
|Gain Distr.
|Box 2a)
|Distributions
|Jan. 19, 2012
|$0.100000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.100000
|Total
|$0.100000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.100000
|DISTRIBUTIONS ON COGDELL PREFERRED STOCK
|Box 2b
|Unrecap. Section
|Box 1a
|Box 2a
|1250 Gain
|Box 3
|2012 REIT
|Ordinary
|Capital
|(Included in
|Nontaxable
|Date Paid
|Dividend
|Dividend
|Gain Distr.
|Box 2a)
|Distributions
|Mar. 1, 2012
|$0.531250
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.531250
|Apr. 2, 2012
|$0.194792
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.194792
|Total
|$0.726042
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.726042
Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading healthcare real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,400 assets in 47 states (including the District of Columbia) and two Canadian provinces consists of seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, medical office buildings and other properties. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.
Ventas, Inc.
Lori B. Wittman
(877) 4-VENTAS
