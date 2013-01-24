ñol

Ventas Announces Tax Treatment of 2012 Distributions

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 5:33 PM | 10 min read
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ventas, Inc. VTR (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of its 2012 distributions. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by the Company to stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2012 and the appropriate 1099DIV box number:

DISTRIBUTIONS ON VENTAS COMMON STOCK
          Box 2b
Unrecap. Section
Box 1a Box 2a 1250 Gain
2012 REIT 2012 Taxable Ordinary Capital (Included in
Date Paid Dividend Income Dividend Gain Distr. Box 2a)
Mar. 29, 2012   $0.62000   $0.62000   $0.55781   $0.06219   $0.01498
June 29, 2012   $0.62000   $0.62000   $0.55781   $0.06219   $0.01498
Sept. 28, 2012   $0.62000   $0.62000   $0.55781   $0.06219   $0.01498
Dec. 28, 2012   $0.62000   $0.62000   $0.55781   $0.06219   $0.01498
Total   $2.48000   $2.48000   $2.23124   $0.24876   $0.05992
 

The Company also announced the tax treatment of 2012 distributions paid by Cogdell Spencer, Inc. ( “Cogdell”) prior to its acquisition by Ventas in April 2012. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by Cogdell to its common and preferred stockholders during the period from January 1, 2012 through April 2, 2012 and the appropriate 1099DIV box number:

DISTRIBUTIONS ON COGDELL COMMON STOCK
        Box 2b  
Unrecap. Section
Box 1a Box 2a 1250 Gain Box 3
2012 REIT Ordinary Capital (Included in Nontaxable
Date Paid Dividend Dividend Gain Distr. Box 2a) Distributions
Jan. 19, 2012   $0.100000   $0.000000   $0.000000   $0.000000   $0.100000
Total   $0.100000   $0.000000   $0.000000   $0.000000   $0.100000
 
DISTRIBUTIONS ON COGDELL PREFERRED STOCK
        Box 2b  
Unrecap. Section
Box 1a Box 2a 1250 Gain Box 3
2012 REIT Ordinary Capital (Included in Nontaxable
Date Paid Dividend Dividend Gain Distr. Box 2a) Distributions
Mar. 1, 2012   $0.531250   $0.000000   $0.000000   $0.000000   $0.531250
Apr. 2, 2012   $0.194792   $0.000000   $0.000000   $0.000000   $0.194792
Total   $0.726042   $0.000000   $0.000000   $0.000000   $0.726042
 

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading healthcare real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,400 assets in 47 states (including the District of Columbia) and two Canadian provinces consists of seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, medical office buildings and other properties. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

Ventas, Inc.
Lori B. Wittman
(877) 4-VENTAS

