Fitch Rates State of North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, Series 2013-1

Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to State of North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority Series 2013-1 (NCSEAA Series 2013-1) as follows:
--$540,550,000 class A student loan asset-backed notes, 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative.
Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'State of North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, Series 2013-1' dated Jan. 10, 2013.
Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'State of North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, Series 2013-1' dated Jan. 10, 2013.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria' (April 3, 2012).
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=679923
Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria
http://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=675202
