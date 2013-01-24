Fitch Rates State of North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, Series 2013-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to State of North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority Series 2013-1 (NCSEAA Series 2013-1) as follows:

--$540,550,000 class A student loan asset-backed notes, 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative.

Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'State of North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, Series 2013-1' dated Jan. 10, 2013.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);

--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria' (April 3, 2012).

