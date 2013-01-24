Avtex Announces Strong Finish to 2012

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Avtex, a national provider of customer experience technologies and services announced preliminary results for its fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2012.

“We had a remarkable end to a record year for new customer acquisitions in 2012,” said Avtex President, George Demou, “representing impressive growth in our overall customer portfolio including many high profile logos. Evidence that our customer experience message is resonating in the marketplace,” added Demou.

The company cited the success of their Strategic Consulting practice, which facilitates an interactive “Customer Experience Optimization” service offering leveraging journey mapping to help optimize the customer experience as one of the compelling reasons for the increased demand. “Companies need a strong customer experience strategy and associated blueprint before attempting to solve customer experience challenges with new or existing technologies. Well-meaning companies attempting to connect with customers via multiple technical channels are actually confusing the customer experience by virtue of channel misalignment,” noted Mark Gavin, Avtex Solution's VP of Strategic Consulting.

“Our prospective clients are tired of the expense, complexity, and separate bias of several different technologies and partners. Avtex is the one company that brings it all together; our value statement has never been stronger,” concluded Demou.

As a result of this demand, revenues have taken a strategic shift away from hardware based solutions to more Cloud, Software and Consulting Services. This shift has resulted in a YOY core earnings jump of 58% from 2011. Given a strong and growing pipeline of opportunities nationwide, the company is maintaining similar 2013 growth estimates and predicts over 50% percent of engagements will be multi-technologies interfacing to deliver a better customer experience to their client's customers.

The strong finish was primarily a result of several new large projects closed in Q4, primarily focused in the User Experience, Portal, Unified Communications, Application Development, Contact Center and CRM Practices.

In addition to the strong customer acquisitions and earnings, Avtex also earned the distinguished Microsoft Communications and Interactive Intelligence Support Partner of the Year Awards.

About Avtex

Avtex is a provider of customer experience solutions that enable businesses to optimize interactions with their customers, employees, partners and prospects through communication and collaboration technologies. As a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner™ and Interactive Intelligence Platinum Elite Partner™, Avtex has deep capabilities in contact center, unified communications, customer relationship management, portals and collaboration, infrastructure solutions and application development. Avtex has customers in nine countries with offices located across the country. Find out more about Avtex online at www.avtex.com or follow Avtex on Twitter at @avtex.