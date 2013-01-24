CompanionLink Announces BB10 Sync

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

CompanionLink will soon ship two-way sync for contacts, calendar, tasks, and memos to BlackBerry® OS 10 phones. Customers will download DejaOffice for BB10 Sync from the BlackBerry World app store, and CompanionLink's sync client for their PC. These two pieces will connect to support two-way sync for Sage ACT!, Lotus Notes, Palm® Desktop, and Microsoft® Outlook® (standalone).

“We are pleased to offer so many BB10 sync options for our customers,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO of CompanionLink Software. “CompanionLink is currently in the final phases of development for our DejaOffice BB10 App. The app will offer secure USB Sync, Wi-Fi Sync, and DejaCloud sync, as well as PC-style contacts, calendars, tasks, and notes. If BB10 supports Gmail Contact and Calendar sync, our products will sync the PC to Gmail. The entire CompanionLink product line will offer multiple methods to synchronize to the new BlackBerry OS devices.”

One license of CompanionLink for Outlook allows installation on up to three computers and costs just $14.95. Phone technical support is included. More information can be found at www.companionlink.com/blackberry/outlook/.

About CompanionLink Software

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data synchronization solutions for mobile phones, and CRM software and services. They also develop a business-class CRM app called DejaOffice® for Android™, iPhone®, and iPad® devices. For over 15 years, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit www.companionlink.com or www.dejaoffice.com.

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Blog

CompanionLink is a registered trademark of CompanionLink Software, Inc.

Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.