Coeur d'Alene Mines Prices Private Offering of Senior Notes

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (the “Company” or “Coeur”) (NYSE: CDE; TSX: CDM) today announced the pricing of its offering of U.S. $300,000,000 of 7.875% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”) to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The coupon on the Notes will be 7.875% per year from the date of issuance, payable semi-annually in arrears. The Notes will mature on February 1, 2021. The transaction is expected to close on or about January 29, 2013, subject to the satisfaction of various customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by certain of the Company's subsidiaries. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering to fund internal and external growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes, which may include repurchasing 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 that are put to the Company at or after March 15, 2013.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including, among others, (i) Coeur's expectations regarding the closing of the Notes offering and (ii) Coeur's intention to use the proceeds of the offering to fund internal and external growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes, which may include repurchasing 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 that are put to Coeur at or after March 15, 2013.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold and silver, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays and disputed mining claims, any future labor disputes or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of gold and silver ore reserves, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, reliance on third parties to operate certain mines where Coeur owns silver production and reserves, the loss of any third-party smelter to which Coeur markets silver and gold, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities.