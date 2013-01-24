Manning & Napier, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Financial Results

FAIRPORT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Manning & Napier, Inc. MN, (“Manning & Napier” or “the Company”) today announced that it will host a teleconference to discuss the Company's 2012 fourth quarter and year-end financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 14, 2013. Manning & Napier will release its 2012 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after market hours on Wednesday, February 13, 2013.

To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately ten minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID# 91195260. A live webcast will also be available on the investor relations portion of Manning & Napier's website at http://ir.manning-napier.com/.

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through February 21, 2013. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 (domestic and international) and entering the ID# 91195260. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of Manning & Napier's website at http://ir.manning-napier.com/.

About Manning & Napier, Inc.

Manning & Napier MN provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity and fixed income portfolios as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds, that use a mix of stocks and bonds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY and had 502 employees as of December 31, 2012.