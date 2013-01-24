Chevron to Redeem Texaco Capital Bond on March 1, 2013

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Chevron Corporation CVX announced that the indenture trustee of the “Texaco Capital Inc. 7.5% Guaranteed Debentures Due 2043” with face value of $83.72 million has been notified that the bond will be redeemed on March 1, 2013, as per the terms of the Prospectus Supplement dated March 4, 1993. Chevron is the Guarantor of the debenture and is required to give 30-60 days notification to the indenture trustee prior to the redemption. The terms of the redemption are the face value plus a 2.717% premium and accrued interest.

Chevron stated the redemption is due to high associated coupon payments, and the transaction will be financed using existing cash.

