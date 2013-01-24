Health Care REIT, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Health Care REIT, Inc. HCN announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 of $0.765 per share. The dividend will be the company's 167th consecutive quarterly payment, payable February 20, 2013, to stockholders of record on February 5, 2013.

About Health Care REIT, Inc.

