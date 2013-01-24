Planar Schedules Fiscal First Quarter 2013 Earnings Announcement

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Planar Systems, Inc. PLNR, a worldwide leader in specialty display systems, announced today that it plans to issue its fiscal first quarter 2013 earnings announcement on February 6, 2013. Results for the quarter are scheduled to be disclosed in a press release on Wednesday, February 6, 2013 at 4:00 P. M. Eastern Time, followed by a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer and President Gerry Perkel and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Gray will conduct the call.

An audio feed of the conference call will be accessible through a link in the investor information section of the company's Web site, www.planar.com, or through numerous investor-oriented Web sites. A replay of the webcast will be available through March 6, 2013, and a transcript of the management commentary portion of the call will be posted on the Planar Web site.

ABOUT PLANAR

Planar Systems Inc. PLNR is a global leader in digital display technology providing premier solutions for the world's most demanding environments. Retailers, educational institutions, government agencies, businesses, utilities and energy firms, and home theater enthusiasts all depend on Planar to provide superior performance when image experience is of the highest importance. Planar solutions are used by the world's leading organizations in applications ranging from digital signage to simulation and from interactive kiosks to large-scale data visualization. Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA, with offices, manufacturing partners, and customers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.planar.com.