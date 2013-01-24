Infonetics: Data Center Security Buyers Wrestling with Network Upgrades and Massive Attack Volume

Market research firm Infonetics Research released excerpts from its Cloud and Data Center Security Strategies and Vendor Leadership: Global Service Provider Survey, for which incumbent, competitive, data center and cloud operators were interviewed about their strategies for deploying security in the data center and their ratings of security vendors.
ANALYST NOTE
“Ever-industrious hackers are churning out unprecedented volumes of spam and malware and launching massive DDoS attacks aimed directly at data centers every day, forcing providers to shore up their networks and develop innovative security solutions to protect themselves and generate revenue,” notes Jeff Wilson, principal analyst for security at Infonetics Research.
“For the most part, data center buyers want to buy security solutions from large, established companies who offer a broad range of products—they have a lot riding on their security implementations, and they need a large neck to choke if something goes wrong,” Wilson continues. “But there's always room for small providers who offer highly-innovative solutions.”
CLOUD AND DATA CENTER SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DDoS prevention systems are the #1 security platform in which service provider respondents plan to invest over the next 12 months
- Nearly 30% of respondents say they need 40G ports on security gear now, with 75% saying they'll need 100G interfaces by 2014
- Respondents have deployed or are evaluating security products from a massive list of vendors, and there is no clear cloud and data center security leader
- There is, however, a clear affinity for vendors with diverse security offerings (hardware appliances, virtual appliances, and server software)
SURVEY SYNOPSIS
For its 25-page cloud and data center survey, Infonetics interviewed 24 incumbent, competitive, and data center/cloud specialist carriers in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific about their strategies for deploying security in the data center. The study provides insights into cloud and data center security drivers, requirements, spending plans, deployments, suppliers, and more, and features operator ratings of 9 vendors (Check Point, Cisco, Dell SonicWALL, F5, Fortinet, HP TippingPoint, Juniper, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks) on 11 criteria. To buy the report, contact Infonetics: http://www.infonetics.com/contact.asp.
