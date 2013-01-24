UGI Declares Common Dividend

VALLEY FORGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Directors of UGI Corporation UGI have declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 a share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable April 1, 2013 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2013.

UGI has paid common dividends for 128 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 25 years.

About UGI

UGI is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes propane both domestically and internationally, manages midstream energy and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in the Mid-Atlantic region. UGI, through subsidiaries, is the sole General Partner and owns 26% of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. APU, the nation's largest retail propane distributor.

