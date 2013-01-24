Convergys to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 7

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Convergys Corporation CVG announced today it will release its fourth quarter 2012 financial results on February 7.

Convergys will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM, Eastern Time, Thursday, February 7, to discuss fourth quarter 2012 financial results. Convergys President and CEO Andrea Ayers and CFO Andre Valentine will participate.

The webcast is available live and recorded for availability through March 7 via the following link: http://tinyurl.com/4Q12ConferenceCall. You may also access the webcast via the Convergys website, www.convergys.com. Click “Company,” then “Investor Relations,” then “Events and Webcasts.”

About Convergys

As a leader in customer management for over 30 years, Convergys is uniquely focused on helping companies find new ways to enhance the value of their customer relationships and deliver consistent customer experiences across all channels and geographies. Every day, our nearly 75,000 employees help our clients balance the demands of increasing revenue, improving customer satisfaction, and reducing overall cost using an optimal mix of agent, technology, and analytics solutions. Our actionable insight stems from handling billions of customer interactions annually for our clients. Visit www.convergys.com to learn more.

