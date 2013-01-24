Nuix Appoints Deborah Baron as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Nuix, a worldwide provider of information management technologies, today announced it has appointed Deborah Baron to the role of Chief Marketing Officer, based in North America. Baron joins the Nuix management team from her position of Vice President, Legal and Compliance at Autonomy, where she was responsible for advanced information governance and electronic discovery.

“We are very pleased to have an executive with Deborah's passion, skill and experience on the team to help us make the most of our unique technology in the information governance, eDiscovery and investigative markets,” said Eddie Sheehy, CEO of Nuix.

Baron's appointment continues a run of new hires and investments the fast growing, highly profitable Nuix has made over the past 15 months to gear up for its information governance future.

“Deborah's experience at two very successful, fast-growing businesses—ZANTAZ and Autonomy—will help us continue to grow Nuix into its true potential,” Sheehy said.

Baron serves on the EDRM Project Advisory Board and is a longstanding member of The Sedona Conference. She has actively participated in industry forums and conferences, speaking about eDiscovery, compliance and risk management.

"Nuix has a rare set of advantages - exciting technology, marquee customers and an exceptional, talented team,” said Baron. “I couldn't be more delighted to join the team as we take Nuix on to a new and even more exciting future."

Prior to joining Autonomy, Baron was a director and product strategy lead for archiving, compliance and eDiscovery pioneer ZANTAZ. She was previously Group Manager of Email Products at IBM Lotus and held product management positions with Hewlett-Packard.

Baron holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a BA Economics from Occidental College.

One of Baron's first job duties will be joining the Nuix team at Legal Tech New York from January 29–31. For more details of Nuix's Legal Tech program visit nuix.com/LegalTech2013.

About Nuix

Nuix is a worldwide provider of information management technologies, including eDiscovery, electronic investigation and information governance software. Nuix customers include the world's leading advisory firms, litigation support providers, enterprises, government departments, law enforcement agencies, and all of the world's major corporate regulatory bodies.