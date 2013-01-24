Weingarten Realty Investors Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates - Corrected

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Weingarten Realty Investors WRI announced today that its fourth quarter 2012 earnings will be released, after the market closes, on Thursday, February 14, 2013. Senior Management will host our quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, February 15, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (888)771-4371 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and reference conference ID #32913536. The conference call will be recorded and a replay of the call will be available via webcast shortly after the call concludes.

Listen via Webcast

This call will be webcast live at www.weingarten.com and can be accessed under the Investor Relations tab of the Company's website. In addition, an audio archive will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes. The complete earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the Investor Relations section of the website on the Quarterly Earnings page. For those without Internet access, the fourth quarter 2012 earnings release and supplemental data package will be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Investor Relations at (800)298-9974.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors WRI is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2012, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 301 developed income-producing properties and 11 properties under various stages of construction and development. The total number of properties includes 295 neighborhood and community shopping centers and 17 other operating properties located in 22 states spanning the country from coast to coast representing approximately 59.8 million square feet. To learn more about the Company's operations and growth strategies, please visit www.weingarten.com.