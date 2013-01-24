Dedicated Wound Care Training Center To Operate in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown and JAXUSA Partnership Chair John Delaney joined Healogics' president & CEO Jeff Nelson today to officially dedicate the company's new training center that will serve as a hub for wound care education.

More than 2,000 physicians, nurses and other medical and clinical technicians from around the country are anticipated to be trained in 50 events this year in specialized wound care treatment and disease management.

“Healogics' investment in Jacksonville has helped to broaden care options and illustrate our city's success in the health care and life sciences fields,” said Mayor Alvin Brown. “This state-of-the-art facility is not only growing jobs, it's making Jacksonville a destination for leading-edge advancements in wound treatment and disease management. As we all work hard to reduce unemployment, it is highly encouraging to have companies like Healogics creating good-paying, career-driven opportunities in Jacksonville.”

The training facility also was officially named the Robert A. Warriner III Center for Learning and Development in honor of the late Dr. Warriner, a highly respected leader in the wound care and hyperbaric community, and Healogics' Chief Medical Officer from 2003 to 2012.

Following the merger of National Healing Corporation and Diversified Clinical Service to form Healogics, the company established its corporate headquarters in Jacksonville in March 2012. The company works with more than 500 hospitals nationwide and has treated more than 2 million patients, achieving more than 90 percent healing and patient satisfaction rates.

Healogics' training courses have been accredited by many leading associations including: Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, American Nurses Credentialing Center, National Board of Diving and Hyperbaric Medical Technology and the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society.

“We are fortunate to have great partners with the many local hospitals and health care providers that we work closely with and who have helped attribute to the company's sustained and continued growth in the wound care industry,” said Healogics' president & CEO Jeff Nelson. “We are pleased to be operating the new Dr. Warriner Center for Learning and Development in Jacksonville where thousands of trainees will come each year to be trained in the latest advancements in wound care management.”

The life sciences industry sector is a target industry for JAXUSA Partnership and the Jacksonville region has placed a strong emphasis on its growth.

“Healogics is the leader in outpatient wound care management services and has added more than 50 new jobs to the region. Relocating these high-wage jobs brings a new level of expertise and a strong knowledge base we can market nationally,” said John Delaney, Chair, JAXUSA Partnership.

Healogics will continue to contribute to this growing industry through its investments in clinical care, program development, and education and training.

About Healogics, Inc.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage more than 500 Wound Care Centers® in the nation and see nearly 200,000 patients per year through a connected network of centers, partner hospitals, academic medical centers, patients and families. Leveraging its scale and experience, Healogics utilizes an evidence-based systematic approach to chronic wound healing in treating an underserved and growing patient population. For more information, visit www.healogics.com.

About the Chronic Wound Epidemic

Chronic wounds affects millions of people in the U.S. and the incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and the late effects of radiation therapy. Untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. The mission of Healogics is to advance wound healing by creating, sharing, and activating wound prevention and care expertise – everywhere we can, for every patient who would benefit, by the best means available.