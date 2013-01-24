Schwab Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend is payable February 22, 2013 to stockholders of record February 8, 2013.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, in the amount of $15.00 per share or $0.375 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2013, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2013.

About Charles Schwab

