CORRECTING and REPLACING 2013 NAIAS: Autobytel Editors Share Insights From Predominant North American Auto Show

Ford section of release dated Jan. 23, 2013, should read: Ford introduced its Ford Atlas Concept vehicle at NAIAS that showed a look at the potential direction where Ford trucks might go in the future, along with the 2014 Ford Transit full-size van and redesigned 2014 Ford Transit Connect cargo van (sted Ford introduced its next-generation 2015 Ford F-150 at the NAIAS along with the 2014 Ford Transit full-size van and redesigned 2014 Ford Transit Connect cargo van)

The corrected release reads:

2013 NAIAS: AUTOBYTEL EDITORS SHARE INSIGHTS FROM PREDOMINANT NORTH AMERICAN AUTO SHOW

Traditionally, the Detroit Auto Show is the most important one in North America in terms of news and product debuts, if not physical size. Each January, auto manufacturers from around the world descend upon Detroit to unveil their latest models, and the Autobytel team was on the ground in the Motor City to gather all the news, filter the noise, and tell consumers what they need to know.

“With so many important introductions and announcements, the Autobytel team made sure to cover everything,” said Autobytel editor-in-chief Michelle Naranjo. “Our editorial team offers a unique perspective from the show that includes articles and photos on our website along with interviews and videos from the show.”

Nearly every manufacturer had something to announce at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) this year. From concept vehicles, to new technologies, to new vehicle announcements, this year's NAIAS had it all. Following are some highlights from the show:

Acura

The 2014 Acura MDX Concept offers 7-passenger seating and a choice between front- and all-wheel drive with a more fuel-efficient V-6 engine.

Audi

Audi unveiled four new performance models in Detroit: the 2013 Audi SQ5, the 2014 Audi RS5 Cabriolet, the 2014 Audi RS7, and the 2013 Audi R8.

BMW

The 2013 BMW M6 Gran Coupe turned up in Detroit highlighting a twin-turbocharged, 560-horsepower, 4.4-liter V-8 engine with a 7-speed M Double Clutch transmission.

Cadillac

The 2014 Cadillac ELR is built on the same platform as the Chevrolet Volt, employing an electric drive motor powered by a rechargeable battery pack and equipped with a gasoline engine that serves as a generator when the battery charge is depleted.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet introduced two significant vehicles in Detroit: the redesigned 2014 Corvette Stingray and the 2014 Chevy Silverado.

Dodge

Dodge introduced the 2013 Dodge Dart GT along with three new Blacktop Edition models in Detroit: Durango Blacktop; Grand Caravan Blacktop, and Journey Blacktop.

Fiat

Fiat featured a couple of 500-based design concept vehicles in Detroit: the 500 Cattiva Design Concept and the FIAT 500 Abarth Tenebra Design Concept.

Ford

Ford introduced its Ford Atlas Concept vehicle at NAIAS that showed a look at the potential direction where Ford trucks might go in the future, along with the 2014 Ford Transit full-size van and redesigned 2014 Ford Transit Connect cargo van.

GMC

GMC showed off its redesigned 2014 GMC Sierra this year.

Honda

Honda introduced the Honda Urban SUV as a smaller, less expensive crossover SUV.

Hyundai

The Hyundai HCD-14 Genesis Concept is a preview of what the company is expected to do with the next-generation Genesis Sedan.

Infiniti

In advance of the 2013 Detroit Auto Show, Infiniti announced new naming conventions for its lineup, which will commence starting with the 2014 model year. The cars are now the Q50, Q60, and Q70, while the SUVs are now the QX50, QX60, QX70 and QX80.

With that out of the way, the company debuted the new 2014 Q50 in Detroit.

Jeep

An updated 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee debuted at the 2013 NAIAS, wearing revised styling, equipped with a new 8-speed automatic transmission, and offering Uconnect Access, Forward Collision Warning, and Rear Cross Path Detection technologies for the first time.

Lexus

Starting with an exaggerated spindle-style grille, the new 2014 IS 250 and IS 350 models are sharp, angular, and almost angry in appearance.

Lincoln

The 2013 Lincoln MKC is a compact crossover SUV that shares its underlying structure with the Ford Escape.

Maserati

The 2014 Maserati Quattroporte is the first of several new Maserati models that the company hopes will help it to significantly increase sales around the world.

Mercedes-Benz

The big story from Mercedes-Benz in Detroit was the debut of the CLA-Class, a new entry-level Mercedes slotting into the lineup beneath the C-Class.

Mini

The 2014 MINI John Cooper Works Paceman is equipped with a 218-horsepower turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive, a sport suspension, sport brakes, and a sport exhaust.

Nissan

Nissan revealed upgrades for the 2013 Nissan LEAF at the Detroit Auto Show, explaining that the electric car now offers expanded range, shorter recharging time, a lower base price, more cargo room, and additional features.

Tesla

The 2014 Tesla Model X made its official debut in Detroit, an electric crossover SUV built upon the same platform as the Model S sedan and offering a choice between rear- and all-wheel drive.

Toyota

Toyota says the Corolla Furia Concept's “Iconic Dynamism” design provides hints as to how the next-generation 2014 Corolla will look when it arrives later this year.

Volkswagen

Designed specifically for North American consumption, the Volkswagen CrossBlue Concept is a 3-row, 7-passenger crossover SUV that strongly signals VW's intention to field an entry in this competitive vehicle class.

To read more about the highlighted vehicles from the 2013 NAIAS visit www.Autobytel.com. Watch exclusive videos on Autobytel's YouTube page or join the conversation on the Autobytel Facebook Fan Page.

