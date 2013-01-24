HanesBrands Sets Date for Fourth-Quarter 2012 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

HanesBrands HBI today announced that it will host a live Internet audio webcast of its 2012 fourth-quarter investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2013.

At the close of regular trading that day on the New York Stock Exchange, Hanes will issue a press release summarizing the results of the quarter ended Dec. 29, 2012.

The live Internet broadcast may be accessed on the home page of the Hanes corporate website, www.HanesBrands.com. The call is expected to conclude by 5:30 p.m. EST.

Replays of the conference call will be available via the Internet and telephone. An archived replay of the conference call audio webcast will be available in the investors section of the Hanes corporate website. The telephone playback will be available from midnight EST Feb. 5, 2013, through midnight EST Feb. 12, 2013. The replay will be available by calling toll-free (855) 859-2056, or by toll call at (404) 537-3406. The replay pass code is 92989781.

