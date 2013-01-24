Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Awards $4.6 Million in Grants

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust today announced grants totaling more than $4.6 million—funds that will help enrich Maricopa County communities in areas related to: arts and culture, disadvantaged children, healthcare and medical research, older adults, and strengthening the nonprofit sector. Of the $4.6 million awarded during the period November 2012 through January 2013, more than $2.8 million will support significant service enhancements of three of Maricopa County's valued healthcare providers.

“We must understand the ways healthcare can improve patient outcomes through innovative practices. Adelante Healthcare, John C. Lincoln Health Network, and Scottsdale Healthcare exemplify the leadership required to advance all facets of healthcare to new levels,” said Judy Jolley Mohraz, president and CEO, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust.

Adelante Healthcare, a comprehensive primary healthcare provider serving more than 30,000 patients annually through its seven clinics, received a $325,000 grant to enhance the pediatric division at its Mesa location. Enhancements will include the integration of an innovative healing arts program—the first of its kind in the nation for a community healthcare center. The clinical environment will incorporate visual and interactive art elements that are designed to improve patients' health outcomes.

John C. Lincoln Health Foundation received a $500,000 grant to support the establishment of a geriatric trauma unit. The specialty unit located at John C. Lincoln North Mountain Hospital and named “G-60” will provide state-of-the-art care for trauma patients age 60 and older. Research shows that high quality and fully coordinated emergency healthcare service greatly reduces morbidity and mortality rates for older adult trauma patients. The G-60 unit will be the first of its kind in Arizona and is slated to begin construction shortly.

Scottsdale Healthcare received a $2,000,000 grant to support the addition of the Cancer Transplant Institute to the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center. The Institute provides a comprehensive in-patient and out-patient blood and marrow transplant program with the most progressive cancer treatments available. The Cancer Transplant Institute conducted its first transplant in February 2012, and since then, has successfully completed 80 transplants.

Grants awarded November 2012 through January 2013 include (listed by grantmaking area):

ARTS AND CULTURE—TOTAL AWARDED: $555,749

Arizona Community Foundation / www.azfoundation.org

Support coordination of the Arizona Cultural Data Project.

$15,000 / 12 months

Arizona Opera / www.azopera.org

Enhance flexible theater space with performance equipment to support growth opportunities.

$250,000 / 24 months

Arizona Theatre Company / www.aztheatreco.org

Develop and implement a new website and rebranding campaign and provide fundraising training for board and staff.

$250,000 / 24 months

Ear Candy Charity / www.earcandycharity.org

Enhance online donation program to expand music education and instrument access for students.

$25,000 / 12 months

Phoenix Boys Choir / www.boyschoir.org

Support board governance assessment and consulting services.

$15,749 / 11 months

CHILDREN—TOTAL AWARDED: $838,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale / www.bgcs.org

Design and pilot afterschool programming for middle school students at two Club locations (McKee and Vestar Branches).

$438,000 / 36 months

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Phoenix / www.bgcmp.org

Expand, renovate, and establish new teen center to engage more youth in afterschool and summer programs (Stewart Branch).

$100,000 / 12 months

Summer Youth Program Fund* / Arizona Community Foundation-Summer Youth Program Fund

Support a funding collaborative to invest in summer youth programs.

$300,000 / 36 months

HEALTHCARE AND MEDICAL RESEARCH—TOTAL AWARDED: $2,825,000

Adelante Healthcare / www.adelantehealthcare.com

Construct a new clinic and implement a comprehensive model for pediatric healthcare.

$325,000 / 24 months

John C. Lincoln Health Foundation / www.jcl.com/foundation

Support a new geriatric trauma unit.

$500,000 / 24 months

Scottsdale Healthcare Foundation / www.scottsdalehealthcare.org/foundation

Support the new Cancer Transplant Institute, part of the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center.

$2,000,000 / 48 months

OLDER ADULTS—TOTAL AWARDED: $95,000

Regional Community Partners / www.azmag.gov

Support aging in place projects for the “Enhancing Age-Friendly Cities Initiative.”

$30,000 / 12 months

Piper Trust Encore Prize—2012 Awardee Organizations

Provide $5,000 to each awardee organization in recognition of exemplary work and impact engaging people age 50+ in social purpose work. Up to three Encore Prizes were available in 2012; one of the three winning organizations was potentially eligible for an additional $50,000 Encore Enhancement Prize to expand the organization's use of Encore talent. Piper Trust Encore Prize(s) are anticipated to be awarded every other year; the next opportunity to apply is 2014. The organizations awarded for 2012 follow.

Mesa United Way / www.mesaunitedway.org / $5,000 Encore Prize

/ www.mesaunitedway.org / $5,000 Encore Prize Mission of Mercy / www.amissionofmercy.org/arizona / $5,000 Encore Prize and $50,000 Encore Enhancement Prize

/ www.amissionofmercy.org/arizona / $5,000 Encore Prize and $50,000 Encore Enhancement Prize Neighbors Who Care / www.neighborswhocare.com / $5,000 Encore Prize

PIPER FELLOWS PROGRAM—TOTAL AWARDED: $350,000

Piper Fellows Program—2012 Fellows' Sabbaticals

Provide $30,000 for each sabbatical and $10,000 for staff development over 12 months; fellowships support the exploration of leadership development practices, educational programs, and best practice sites around the country. Piper Fellows selected for 2012 follow.

Asian Pacific Community in Action; Executive Director Doug Hirano / www.apcaaz.org

Child Crisis Center; Chief Operating Officer Terry Hines / www.childcrisis.org

Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine; Executive Vice President Christine Girard / www.scnm.edu

Sun Sounds of Arizona; Development Director David Noble / www.sunsounds.org

Valle del Sol, Inc.; Chief Development Officer Carlos Galindo-Elvira / www.valledelsol.com

Piper Fellows Program—Organizational Enhancement Awards

Support specific projects that address opportunities or challenges facing Piper Fellows' organizations. The organizations awarded follow.

Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. / www.cplc.org

Implement and measure success of an agency-wide strategic plan.

$50,000 / 12 months

Desert Botanical Garden / www.dbg.org

Develop comprehensive plan for the new Children/Family Garden Experience.

$50,000 / 12 months

EMPACT – Suicide Prevention Center, Inc. / www.empact-spc.com

Introduce organizational shifts to ensure greater efficiency and enhanced services to clients.

$50,000 / 12 months

About Piper Trust:

A private independent foundation, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust honors Virginia Galvin Piper's philanthropic commitment to changing lives and strengthening community in Maricopa County (Arizona). By investing in nonprofits and encouraging strategic planning for the future, Piper Trust strives to make Maricopa County a stronger, more nurturing, vibrant community. Since it began awarding grants in 2000, Piper Trust has invested more than $300 million in local nonprofits and programs. The Trust had total grants paid of $21.9 million in fiscal year 2012. Piper Trust grantmaking areas are healthcare and medical research, children, older adults, arts and culture, education, and religious organizations. For more information, visit www.pipertrust.org.

* A grant originally awarded to a foundation or 501c3 organization that funds an agreed upon program or product.