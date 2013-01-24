Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, after the market close on Wednesday, February 6, 2013. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on Thursday, February 7, 2013, at 9:00 a.m. EST.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 868-1835, Conference Code 85675161, (or (914) 495-8581 for international callers) approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning February 7, 2013 at 12:00 p.m. EST through February 25, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. EST. The playback can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 (or (404) 537-3406 for international callers) and providing the Confirmation Code 85675161. The call will also be archived on the company's website in the Investor Relations section under the Events and Presentations link.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders and warrant holders of Two Harbors, and other interested persons, may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission's Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 601 Carlson Parkway, Suite 1400, Minnetonka, MN 55305, telephone 612-629-2500.