KBW Announces Change to KBW Mortgage Finance Index (MFXSM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a full-service investment bank that specializes in the financial services sector, and a wholly owned subsidiary of KBW, Inc. KBW, announces the following change:

Effective prior to the opening of business on Friday, February 1, 2013, KB Home KBH, a member of the KBW Mortgage Finance Index (MFXSM), will undergo an increase in shares due to a previously announced secondary share offering.

The KBW indices have ten tradable exchange-traded funds licensed: KBW Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWCSM); KBW Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWISM); KBW Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM, KRSSM, KRUSM); KBW Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); and KBW Global (Ex. U.S.) Financial Sector Index (Index Ticker: KGXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWXSM).

