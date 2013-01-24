ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

KBW Announces Change to KBW Mortgage Finance Index (MFXSM)

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 4:31 PM | 1 min read
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a full-service investment bank that specializes in the financial services sector, and a wholly owned subsidiary of KBW, Inc. KBW, announces the following change:

Effective prior to the opening of business on Friday, February 1, 2013, KB Home KBH, a member of the KBW Mortgage Finance Index (MFXSM), will undergo an increase in shares due to a previously announced secondary share offering.

The KBW indices have ten tradable exchange-traded funds licensed: KBW Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWCSM); KBW Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWISM); KBW Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM, KRSSM, KRUSM); KBW Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); and KBW Global (Ex. U.S.) Financial Sector Index (Index Ticker: KGXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWXSM).

About KBW

KBW, Inc. operates in the U.S. and Europe through its broker dealer subsidiaries, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Limited. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking, real estate, and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry-leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities and debt securities of financial services companies.

Press:
Intermarket Communications
Mike Gelormino, 212-909-4780

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases