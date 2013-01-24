The Manitowoc Company Schedules Fourth-quarter 2012 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

MANITOWOC, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter 2012 financial results on Thursday, January 31, after the market closes. The company's fourth-quarter results will also be discussed by Manitowoc's management team during a live conference call for security analysts and institutional investors which will be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, February 1.

Investors, media, and the general public may listen to a live Internet webcast of the conference call at www.manitowoc.com. To access the call, click “Investor Relations” at the top of the home page, then click the microphone link which is located in the “Upcoming Events” section of the Investor Relations page. All participants are encouraged to access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the starting time. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the company's web site shortly after the live webcast is completed.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Founded in 1902, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a multi-industry, capital goods manufacturer with over 115 manufacturing, distribution, and service facilities in 25 countries. The company is recognized globally as one of the premier innovators and providers of crawler cranes, tower cranes, and mobile cranes for the heavy construction industry, which are complemented by a slate of industry-leading product support services. In addition, Manitowoc is one of the world's leading innovators and manufacturers of commercial foodservice equipment, which includes 25 market-leading brands of hot- and cold-focused equipment. In 2011, Manitowoc's revenues totaled $3.7 billion, with more than half of these revenues generated outside of the United States.