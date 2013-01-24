AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2012 Dividend Distributions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. MITT (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2012. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company.

Stockholders should review the 2012 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Also, as each stockholder's tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

During 2012, the Company did not generate qualified dividends income. Additionally, because the Company is a REIT, dividends declared in the last month of a calendar year with a record date in that calendar year, but which are payable in January of the following year, are considered paid for Form 1099 reporting purposes on the record date, not on the payable date, to the extent the REIT has any remaining undistributed earnings and profits (as computed for income tax purposes) as of December 31 of that calendar year.

The Company's dividend distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP #001228105) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Security Description Declaration

Date Record Date Payable Date 2012

Distribution Per

Share 2012 Ordinary

Dividends 2012 Capital

Gains Common Stock 12/06/2012 12/18/2012 1/28/2013 $0.80 $0.69192 $0.10808 Common Stock 9/06/2012 9/18/2012 10/26/2012 $0.77 $0.66597 $0.10403 Common Stock 6/07/2012 6/29/2012 7/27/2012 $0.70 $0.60543 $0.09457 Common Stock 3/14/2012 3/30/2012 4/27/2012 $0.70 $0.60543 $0.09457 Totals $2.97 $2.56875 $0.40125

The distributions per share of Series A 8.25% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #001228204) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Security Description Declaration

Date Record Date Payable Date 2012

Distribution Per

Share 2012 Ordinary

Dividends 2012 Capital

Gains Series A Preferred 11/16/2012 11/30/2012 12/17/2012 $0.51563 $0.44597 $0.06966 Series A Preferred 8/17/2012 8/31/2012 9/17/2012 $0.25210 $0.21804 $0.03406 Totals $0.76773 $0.66401 $0.10372

The distributions per share of Series B 8.00% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #001228303) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Security Description Declaration

Date Record Date Payable Date 2012

Distribution Per

Share 2012 Ordinary

Dividends 2012 Capital

Gains Series B Preferred 11/16/2012 11/30/2012 12/17/2012 $0.44 $0.38056 $0.05944

