SocialNightlife for the Bar, Nightclub and Entertainment Industry Launches Web Platform and Mobile Application

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Technology has enabled many businesses, including those in the nightlife industry, to reach channels left undiscovered by traditional sales and marketing tactics. However, the rise of digital and social media tools has also created an overwhelming need for streamlined platforms that capture, analyze, and provide insights on key data points in order to drive business objectives. Los Angeles-based startup, SocialNightlife, which launched an invite-only private beta during CES 2012, today announces their latest release to fill this much needed void.

The new features will allow platform nightclub and bar venue owners to digitally check-in specific guest lists and “VIPs” while tracking activity by employee, venue, event, and customers. The enhanced SocialNightlife, which includes updated social media integration tools, will also enable users to schedule and deploy customized promotions and reward their loyal customers.

With a $23 billion nightlife industry up for grabs, which includes 366,000 employees and over 65,000 bars and clubs in the U.S. alone, SocialNightlife offers a unique differentiator to its competitors: the platform's front-end integration with social media gives venue managers quick access to repeat customers they may not otherwise be able to track and reward.

Specific features now include:

Cross platform utilization between business-backend and consumer front-end to empower automation

iOS application to support mobile event-management opportunities

Team, event, venue and guest analytics and performance reports

“Real-time Rewards” and event reviews

“Our goal is to provide fun and engaging features for the individual while developing cost-effective management tools and social media solutions to an industry that has been overlooked by technology,” said Artin Nazarian, SocialNightlife's co-founder and CEO. “Our iPhone app features allow consumers to share their nightlife experiences by posting pictures, collecting virtual rewards and making ‘appearances' at the bars and clubs. Customer service is something we take seriously and we think our platform delivers.”

SocialNightlife is currently focused on major U.S. markets and has the support of numerous nightlife industry insiders and is finalizing strategic partnerships with individuals from world-renowned venues in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Miami.

About SocialNightlife

SocialNightlife is a powerful tool for nightlife professionals and an innovative social networking solution for nightlife fans. With SocialNightlife, nightlife professionals have an amazing new tool to help them manage guest lists and table reservations, offer incentives as well as keep tabs on reporting and analytics. Regulars in the nightlife community will also find that SocialNightlife makes it easier than ever to connect with others, share content and find nearby events on the web or on the go.