Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Acquisition of Publix-Anchored Center in Orlando, Florida

Kite Realty Group Trust KRG (the “Company”) announced today that it has acquired a 69,000 square foot Publix Supermarket-anchored shopping center in Orlando, Florida for a purchase price, exclusive of closing costs, of $11.6 million. The center is 99% leased and is located within close proximity to Waterford Lakes Village, another Company-owned property. The property draws from the solid trade area surrounding the University of Central Florida as well as the Eastwood, Stoneybrook, and Waterford Lakes master plan communities.

“This property is a well-positioned grocery-anchored center with strong credit. We will continue to selectively acquire well-located assets throughout the Midwest, Southeast, and Texas markets,” said John A. Kite, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, redevelopment and development of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. At September 30, 2012, the Company owned interests in a portfolio of 60 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 8.9 million square feet and an additional two properties currently under development totaling 0.6 million square feet.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include, but are not limited to: national and local economic, business, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in light of the recent slowing of growth in the U.S. economy; financing risks, including the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity; the Company's ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, its indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of tenants, including their ability to pay rent and the risk of tenant bankruptcies; the competitive environment in which the Company operates; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks; the Company's ability to maintain its status as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property the Company owns; risks related to the geographical concentration of our properties in Indiana, Florida and Texas; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. The Company refers you to the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, which discuss these and other factors that could adversely affect the Company's results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements (including the FFO and net income estimates), whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.