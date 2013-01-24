Daylight Solutions Announces Passing of Chris Armacost

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Chris Armacost. Chris passed away in his home Monday after a brief battle with cancer.

As Director of Scientific Sales, Chris was responsible for Daylight's successful and significant growth into Scientific Research markets. Chris was the consummate professional, the ultimate optimist, and he had a natural and effortless way of connecting with his customers. To Chris, it was never just a sale, but a close collaboration with customers around the world.

Chris was loved and respected by all of us at Daylight Solutions. He truly loved his company, his customers, his friends and co-workers, and above all his wife Gabriella. He has been an important and contributing member of the photonics community for many years and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

All of us at Daylight Solutions express our sincerest condolences to his wife, Gabriella and to his family.

