Atlas Energy, L.P. Increases Distribution by 11% to $0.30 for the Fourth Quarter 2012

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Atlas Energy, L.P. ATLS today declared an increased quarterly distribution for the fourth quarter 2012 of $0.30 per common unit. This $0.30 per common unit distribution represents an 11% increase from the third quarter 2012 distribution of $0.27 per common unit. The fourth quarter 2012 distribution is payable Tuesday, February 19, 2013 to holders of record as of Wednesday, February 6, 2013.

Atlas Energy, L.P. ATLS is a master limited partnership which owns all of the general partner Class A units and incentive distribution rights and an approximate 44% limited partner interest in its upstream oil & gas subsidiary, Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. Additionally, Atlas Energy owns and operates the general partner of its midstream oil & gas subsidiary, Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P., through all of the general partner interest, all the incentive distribution rights and an approximate 9% limited partner interest. For more information, please visit our website at www.atlasenergy.com, or contact Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@atlasenergy.com.