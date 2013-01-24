Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. Increases Distribution by 12% to $0.48 for the Fourth Quarter 2012

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. ARP today declared an increased quarterly distribution for the fourth quarter 2012 of $0.48 per common unit. This $0.48 per common unit distribution represents an approximate 12% increase over the third quarter 2012 distribution of $0.43 per common unit. The distribution is payable Thursday, February 14, 2013 to holders of record as of Wednesday, February 6, 2013.

Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. ARP is an exploration & production master limited partnership which owns an interest in over 10,100 producing natural gas and oil wells, primarily in Appalachia and the Barnett Shale in Texas. ARP is also the largest sponsor of natural gas and oil investment partnerships in the U.S. For more information, please visit our website at www.atlasresourcepartners.com, or contact Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@atlasenergy.com.

Atlas Energy, L.P. ATLS is a master limited partnership which owns all of the general partner Class A units and incentive distribution rights and an approximate 44% limited partner interest in its upstream oil & gas subsidiary, Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. Additionally, Atlas Energy owns and operates the general partner of its midstream oil & gas subsidiary, Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P., through all of the general partner interest, all the incentive distribution rights and an approximate 9% limited partner interest. For more information, please visit our website at www.atlasenergy.com, or contact Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@atlasenergy.com.