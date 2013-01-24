Ellie Mae to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2012 Financial Results on February 14, 2013

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ellie Mae® ELLI, a leading provider of enterprise level, on-demand automated solutions for the residential mortgage industry, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2012 following the close of the market on Thursday, February 14, 2013. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the live conference call by dialing 877-941-8416 or 480-629-9808 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 14, 2013. An audio replay of the call will be available through February 28, 2013 by dialing 800-406-7325 or 303-590-3030 and entering access code 4593741.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.elliemae.com.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc. is a leading provider of on-demand automation solutions for the mortgage industry. The Company offers an end-to-end solution, delivered using a Software-as-a-Service model that serves as the core operating system for mortgage originators and spans customer relationship management, loan origination and business management. The Company also hosts the Ellie Mae Network™ that allows Encompass® users to electronically conduct business transactions with the lenders and settlement service providers they work with to process and fund loans. The Company's offerings include the Encompass, Encompass360® and DataTrac® mortgage management software systems.

Ellie Mae was founded in 1997 and is based in Pleasanton, California. To learn more about Ellie Mae, visit www.EllieMae.com or call 877.355.4362.

