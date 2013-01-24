Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Tax Treatment of 2012 Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO announced today the income tax treatment of its 2012 distributions to holders of its common and preferred stock.

For holders of Terreno Realty Corporation common stock, the 2012 dividend of $0.44 per share includes three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2012 and one quarterly distribution declared in 2011 and paid in 2012. The dividend characteristics are as follows:

2012 2012 Ordinary 2012 Total Unrecaptured Divided Taxable Capital Gain Section 1250 Record Date Date Paid per Share Dividend Distribution Gain(1) January 6, 2012 January 20, 2012 $ 0.10 $ 0.072820 $ 0.027180 $ 0.003966 April 5, 2012 April 19, 2012 $ 0.10 $ 0.072820 $ 0.027180 $ 0.003966 July 9, 2012 July 23, 2012 $ 0.12 $ 0.087384 $ 0.032616 $ 0.004759 October 5, 2012 October 26, 2012 $ 0.12 $ 0.087384 $ 0.032616 $ 0.004759 (1) The 2012 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

The $0.12 dividend that was declared on November 6, 2012 and paid on January 14, 2013 will be considered a distribution made in 2013 for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For holders of Terreno Realty Corporation preferred stock, all 2012 dividends were classified as ordinary income.

Terreno Realty Corporation is an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Miami; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “project”, “result”, “should”, “will”, and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates and those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.