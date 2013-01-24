Regency Centers Announces Tax Information for 2012 Distributions

Regency Centers Corporation today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2012 distributions to holders of its common shares and Series 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Preferred shares.
|
Regency Centers Corporation Common Stock: Symbol REG CUSIP #: 758849103
|Total
|Total
|Unrecapt
|Record
|Payable
|Distribution
|Ordinary
|Capital
|Nontaxable
|Sec 1250
|Date
|Date
|Per Share
|Dividends
|Gain Distr.
|Distributions
|Gain*
|2/15/2012
|2/29/2012
|$
|0.462500
|$
|0.328375
|$
|0.004625
|$
|0.129500
|$
|-
|5/16/2012
|5/30/2012
|$
|0.462500
|$
|0.328375
|$
|0.004625
|$
|0.129500
|$
|-
|8/15/2012
|8/29/2012
|$
|0.462500
|$
|0.328375
|$
|0.004625
|$
|0.129500
|$
|-
|11/14/2012
|11/28/2012
|$
|0.462500
|$
|0.328375
|$
|0.004625
|$
|0.129500
|$
|-
|TOTALS
|$
|1.850000
|$
|1.313500
|$
|0.018500
|$
|0.518000
|$
|-
|
Regency Centers Corporation Series 3 Preferred Stock:
|
Symbol REGPRC CUSIP #: 758849301
|Total
|Total
|Unrecapt
|Record
|Payable
|Distribution
|Ordinary
|Capital
|Nontaxable
|Sec 1250
|Date
|Date
|Per Share
|Dividends
|Gain Distr
|Distributions
|Gain*
|3/1/2012
|4/2/2012
|$
|0.465630
|$
|0.460974
|$
|0.004656
|$
|-
|$
|-
|TOTALS
|$
|0.465630
|$
|0.460974
|$
|0.004656
|$
|-
|$
|-
|
Regency Centers Corporation Series 4 Preferred Stock:
|
Symbol REGPRD CUSIP #: 758849509
|Total
|Total
|Unrecapt
|Record
|Payable
|Distribution
|Ordinary
|Capital
|Nontaxable
|Sec 1250
|Date
|Date
|Per Share
|Dividends
|Gain Distr
|Distributions
|Gain*
|3/1/2012
|4/2/2012
|$
|0.453130
|$
|0.448599
|$
|0.004531
|$
|-
|$
|-
|TOTALS
|$
|0.453130
|$
|0.448599
|$
|0.004531
|$
|-
|$
|-
|
Regency Centers Corporation Series 5 Preferred Stock:
|
Symbol REGPRE CUSIP #: 758849608
|Total
|Total
|Unrecapt
|Record
|Payable
|Distribution
|Ordinary
|Capital
|Nontaxable
|Sec 1250
|Date
|Date
|Per Share
|Dividends
|Gain Distr
|Distributions
|Gain*
|3/1/2012
|4/2/2012
|$
|0.418750
|$
|0.414562
|$
|0.004188
|$
|-
|$
|-
|6/19/2012
|7/2/2012
|$
|0.418750
|$
|0.414562
|$
|0.004188
|$
|-
|$
|-
|9/13/2012
|9/13/2012
|$
|0.344310
|$
|0.340867
|$
|0.003443
|$
|-
|$
|-
|TOTALS
|$
|1.181810
|$
|1.169991
|$
|0.011819
|$
|-
|$
|-
|
Regency Centers Corporation Series 6 Preferred Stock:
|
Symbol REGPRF CUSIP #: 758849707
|Total
|Total
|Unrecapt
|Record
|Payable
|Distribution
|Ordinary
|Capital
|Nontaxable
|Sec 1250
|Date
|Date
|Per Share
|Dividends
|Gain Distr
|Distributions
|Gain*
|3/20/2012
|4/2/2012
|$
|0.202430
|$
|0.200406
|$
|0.002024
|$
|-
|$
|-
|6/19/2012
|7/2/2012
|$
|0.414060
|$
|0.409919
|$
|0.004141
|$
|-
|$
|-
|9/19/2012
|9/30/2012
|$
|0.414060
|$
|0.409919
|$
|0.004141
|$
|-
|$
|-
|12/20/2012
|12/31/2012
|$
|0.414060
|$
|0.409919
|$
|0.004141
|$
|-
|$
|-
|TOTALS
|$
|1.444610
|$
|1.430163
|$
|0.014447
|$
|-
|$
|-
|
Regency Centers Corporation Series 7 Preferred Stock:
|
Symbol REGPRG CUSIP #: 758849806
|Total
|Total
|Unrecapt
|Record
|Payable
|Distribution
|Ordinary
|Capital
|Nontaxable
|Sec 1250
|Date
|Date
|Per Share
|Dividends
|Gain Distr
|Distributions
|Gain*
|12/20/2012
|12/31/2012
|$
|0.533330
|$
|0.527997
|$
|0.005333
|$
|-
|$
|-
|TOTALS
|$
|0.533330
|$
|0.527997
|$
|0.005333
|$
|-
|$
|-
The company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2012.
*This is the amount included in the total capital gain distribution that is unrecaptured Sec. 1250 gain
About Regency Centers Corporation REG
Regency is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of dominant grocery-anchored and community shopping centers. At September 30, 2012, the Company owned 347 retail properties, including those held in co-investment partnerships. Including tenant-owned square footage, the portfolio encompassed 46.1 million square feet located in top markets throughout the United States. Since 2000, Regency has developed 209 shopping centers, including those currently in-process, representing an investment at completion of more than $3.0 billion. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency is a qualified real estate investment trust that is self-administered and self-managed.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Regency Centers Corporation with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.
Regency Centers Corporation
Patrick Johnson, 904-598-7422
PatrickJohnson@RegencyCenters.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.