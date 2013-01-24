Regency Centers Announces Tax Information for 2012 Distributions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Regency Centers Corporation today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2012 distributions to holders of its common shares and Series 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Preferred shares.

Regency Centers Corporation Common Stock: Symbol REG CUSIP #: 758849103 Total Total Unrecapt Record Payable Distribution Ordinary Capital Nontaxable Sec 1250 Date Date Per Share Dividends Gain Distr. Distributions Gain* 2/15/2012 2/29/2012 $ 0.462500 $ 0.328375 $ 0.004625 $ 0.129500 $ - 5/16/2012 5/30/2012 $ 0.462500 $ 0.328375 $ 0.004625 $ 0.129500 $ - 8/15/2012 8/29/2012 $ 0.462500 $ 0.328375 $ 0.004625 $ 0.129500 $ - 11/14/2012 11/28/2012 $ 0.462500 $ 0.328375 $ 0.004625 $ 0.129500 $ - TOTALS $ 1.850000 $ 1.313500 $ 0.018500 $ 0.518000 $ -

Regency Centers Corporation Series 3 Preferred Stock: Symbol REGPRC CUSIP #: 758849301 Total Total Unrecapt Record Payable Distribution Ordinary Capital Nontaxable Sec 1250 Date Date Per Share Dividends Gain Distr Distributions Gain* 3/1/2012 4/2/2012 $ 0.465630 $ 0.460974 $ 0.004656 $ - $ - TOTALS $ 0.465630 $ 0.460974 $ 0.004656 $ - $ -

Regency Centers Corporation Series 4 Preferred Stock: Symbol REGPRD CUSIP #: 758849509 Total Total Unrecapt Record Payable Distribution Ordinary Capital Nontaxable Sec 1250 Date Date Per Share Dividends Gain Distr Distributions Gain* 3/1/2012 4/2/2012 $ 0.453130 $ 0.448599 $ 0.004531 $ - $ - TOTALS $ 0.453130 $ 0.448599 $ 0.004531 $ - $ -

Regency Centers Corporation Series 5 Preferred Stock: Symbol REGPRE CUSIP #: 758849608 Total Total Unrecapt Record Payable Distribution Ordinary Capital Nontaxable Sec 1250 Date Date Per Share Dividends Gain Distr Distributions Gain* 3/1/2012 4/2/2012 $ 0.418750 $ 0.414562 $ 0.004188 $ - $ - 6/19/2012 7/2/2012 $ 0.418750 $ 0.414562 $ 0.004188 $ - $ - 9/13/2012 9/13/2012 $ 0.344310 $ 0.340867 $ 0.003443 $ - $ - TOTALS $ 1.181810 $ 1.169991 $ 0.011819 $ - $ -

Regency Centers Corporation Series 6 Preferred Stock: Symbol REGPRF CUSIP #: 758849707 Total Total Unrecapt Record Payable Distribution Ordinary Capital Nontaxable Sec 1250 Date Date Per Share Dividends Gain Distr Distributions Gain* 3/20/2012 4/2/2012 $ 0.202430 $ 0.200406 $ 0.002024 $ - $ - 6/19/2012 7/2/2012 $ 0.414060 $ 0.409919 $ 0.004141 $ - $ - 9/19/2012 9/30/2012 $ 0.414060 $ 0.409919 $ 0.004141 $ - $ - 12/20/2012 12/31/2012 $ 0.414060 $ 0.409919 $ 0.004141 $ - $ - TOTALS $ 1.444610 $ 1.430163 $ 0.014447 $ - $ -

Regency Centers Corporation Series 7 Preferred Stock: Symbol REGPRG CUSIP #: 758849806 Total Total Unrecapt Record Payable Distribution Ordinary Capital Nontaxable Sec 1250 Date Date Per Share Dividends Gain Distr Distributions Gain* 12/20/2012 12/31/2012 $ 0.533330 $ 0.527997 $ 0.005333 $ - $ - TOTALS $ 0.533330 $ 0.527997 $ 0.005333 $ - $ -

The company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2012.

*This is the amount included in the total capital gain distribution that is unrecaptured Sec. 1250 gain

About Regency Centers Corporation REG

Regency is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of dominant grocery-anchored and community shopping centers. At September 30, 2012, the Company owned 347 retail properties, including those held in co-investment partnerships. Including tenant-owned square footage, the portfolio encompassed 46.1 million square feet located in top markets throughout the United States. Since 2000, Regency has developed 209 shopping centers, including those currently in-process, representing an investment at completion of more than $3.0 billion. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency is a qualified real estate investment trust that is self-administered and self-managed.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Regency Centers Corporation with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.