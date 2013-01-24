KBR Selected to Provide Construction Management Services for Abu Dhabi Airport Expansion

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

KBR KBR announced today that it has entered into a contract with the Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC) to provide construction management services for part of its expansion program at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Abu Dhabi International Airport is one of the fastest growing hubs in the world, with a growth rate of 19.7% over the past five years.

KBR will be responsible for managing various contractors' costs, schedules, quality, contract administration and risks. The scope of the utilities work includes over 60 miles of gravity storm and sanitary sewer, potable water, chill water and fire water piping and over 25 miles of power and telecommunication duct banks, a Central Utility Plant, a highway interchange, airside and landside roads, cooling stations and standby power generation for a new Midfield Terminal and other airport commercial users.

“We are honored to be selected for this opportunity to be a part of the world's largest airport expansion,” said William P. Utt, Chairman, President and CEO of KBR. “This program allows us to showcase KBR's core competencies in providing world class services as we continue supporting the mission of our clients.”

KBR is a global engineering, construction and services company supporting the energy, hydrocarbon, government services, minerals, civil infrastructure, power, industrial, and commercial markets.