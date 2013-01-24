ScanSource Reports Second Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC, the leading international value-added distributor of specialty technology products, today announced complete financial results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2012.

Quarter ended December 31, 2012: Net sales $747.7 million GAAP net income $16.4 million Adjusted net income(1) $17.8 million GAAP diluted EPS $0.59 per share Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $0.64 per share (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP financial information is presented in the following Supplementary Information table.

“Our sales teams delivered results within our planned range, including record quarterly sales for POS & Barcode and Security products worldwide,” said Mike Baur, CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “In addition, our North America Communications team achieved record sales results for the quarter.”

For the quarter ended December 31, 2012, net sales decreased 4.5% to $747.7 million, compared with $782.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2011. Excluding the translation impact of foreign currencies, net sales decreased 3.1% year-over-year. Operating income decreased to $24.4 million from $32.1 million in the comparable prior year quarter. The effective tax rate decreased to 34.0% in the current quarter from 34.7% in the prior year quarter. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 was $16.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared with net income of $21.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 included $2.1 million pre-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) in one-time costs associated with the Company's attaining compliance with local Belgian tax matters. These costs include the replacement of certain personnel in the Company's Belgian office and related severance costs, as well as tax accruals and professional fees. Excluding the one-time costs associated with personnel replacement in the Company's local Belgian office, including related tax compliance and professional fees, adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 totaled $17.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.

Forecast for Next Quarter

The Company announced its current expectations for the third quarter of fiscal 2013. ScanSource expects that net sales for the quarter ending March 31, 2013 could range from $675 million to $695 million, and diluted earnings per share could be in the range of $0.48 to $0.50 per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses non-GAAP measures. To evaluate current period performance on a clearer and more consistent basis with prior periods, the Company discloses adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which exclude one-time costs associated with tax compliance and personnel replacement in the Company's local Belgian office. Management uses return on invested capital (“ROIC”), a non-GAAP measure, as a performance measurement because management believes that this metric best balances the Company's operating results with its asset and liability management. The Company's Board of Directors uses ROIC in evaluating management performance and setting management compensation. The Company also discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates to better assess the changes from prior periods.

Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the following Supplemental Information table.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2012 June 30, 2012* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,455 $ 29,173 Accounts receivable, less allowance of 464,286 470,808 $29,840 at December 31, 2012 $27,349 at June 30, 2012 Inventories 474,713 475,479 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,540 41,846 Deferred income taxes 15,278 14,624 Total current assets 1,028,272 1,031,930 Property and equipment, net 48,685 48,785 Goodwill 54,080 53,885 Other non-current assets, including identifiable intangible assets 72,486 67,206 Total assets $ 1,203,523 $ 1,201,806 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 544 $ 4,268 Accounts payable 353,108 419,683 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 69,700 67,776 Current portion of contingent consideration 4,952 4,976 Income taxes payable 2,267 1,698 Total current liabilities 430,571 498,401 Deferred income taxes 2,787 — Long-term debt 5,429 5,429 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 21,808 — Long-term portion of contingent consideration 8,138 11,677 Other long-term liabilities 37,830 33,988 Total liabilities 506,563 549,495 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 144,894 139,557 Retained earnings 568,443 534,445 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,377 ) (21,691 ) Total shareholders' equity 696,960 652,311 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,203,523 $ 1,201,806

* Derived from audited financial statements.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Net sales $ 747,716 $ 782,684 $ 1,481,320 $ 1,552,943 Cost of goods sold 673,365 702,845 1,332,930 1,394,013 Gross profit 74,351 79,839 148,390 158,930 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 49,393 48,474 96,454 95,043 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 533 (722 ) 1,296 172 Operating income 24,425 32,087 50,640 63,715 Other expense (income): Interest expense 130 749 254 1,236 Interest income (532 ) (1,002 ) (1,166 ) (1,452 ) Other, net 53 (374 ) 39 3,157 Income before income taxes 24,774 32,714 51,513 60,774 Provision for income taxes 8,417 11,347 17,514 21,028 Net income $ 16,357 $ 21,367 $ 33,999 $ 39,746 Per share data: Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 27,713 27,244 27,665 27,191 Net income per common share, basic $ 0.59 $ 0.78 $ 1.23 $ 1.46 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 27,958 27,674 27,928 27,604 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.77 $ 1.22 $ 1.44

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands) Net Sales by Geographic Segment: Non-GAAP Quarter ended December 31, % Change 2012 2011 % Change Excluding FX(a) North American (U.S. and Canada) $ 547,987 $ 562,923 (2.7 )% (2.7 )% International 199,729 219,761 (9.1 )% (4.4 )% Consolidated $ 747,716 $ 782,684 (4.5 )% (3.1 )% Non-GAAP Six months ended December 31, % Change 2012 2011 % Change Excluding FX(a) North American (U.S. and Canada) $ 1,093,799 $ 1,136,395 (3.7 )% (3.7 )% International 387,521 416,548 (7.0 )% 1.2 % Consolidated $ 1,481,320 $ 1,552,943 (4.6 )% (2.4 )% Notes: (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter and six months ended December 31, 2012 into U.S. dollars using the weighted average foreign exchange rates for the quarter and six months ended December 31, 2011, respectively. International net sales excluding the translation impact of foreign currencies for the quarter and six months ended December 31, 2012, as adjusted, totaled $210.2 million and $421.6 million.