ACTIVE Network to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2012 Earnings Results on February 14, 2013

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ACTIVE Network ACTV, the leader in cloud-based activity and participant management™ solutions, announced today it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2012 financial results on February 14, 2013. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on February 14, 2013.

The conference call dial-in number is (800) 573-4840 for domestic participants and (617) 224-4326 for international participants. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available and can be accessed within the investor relations section of the ACTIVE Network corporate website at: http://investors.activenetwork.com/.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on February 14, 2013 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (8:59 p.m. Pacific Time) on February 21, 2013. To listen to the replay, dial (888) 286-8010 or (617) 801-6888 outside of the United States and use the passcode 38594946. The replay will also be available via webcast at: http://investors.activenetwork.com/.

About ACTIVE Network

ACTIVE Network ACTV is on a mission to make the world a more active place. With deep expertise in activity and participant management™, our ACTIVE Works® cloud technology helps organizations transform and grow their businesses. We do this through technology solutions that power the world's activities, as well as online destinations such as ACTIVE.com® that connect people with the things they love to do. Serving over 50,000 global business customers and driving over 80 million transactions annually, we help organizations get participants, manage their events and build communities. ACTIVE Network is headquartered in San Diego, California and has over 30 offices worldwide. Learn more at ACTIVEnetwork.com or ACTIVE.com and engage with us on Twitter @ACTIVEnetwork, @ACTIVE and on Facebook.

© 2013 The Active Network, Inc. All rights reserved. Active Network is a trademark of The Active Network, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.