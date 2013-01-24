E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Results

E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC:
Fourth Quarter Results
- Net loss of $186 million, or $0.65 loss per share on total net revenue of $468 million
- Gain on securities revenue of $62 million, including gains related to securities sold to reduce asset balances as a result of the reduction of approximately $1 billion in wholesale funding obligations, which resulted in a loss of $28 million included in loss on early extinguishment of debt
- Provision for loan losses of $74 million
- Refinance of $1.3 billion of corporate debt, which resulted in a $257 million loss on early extinguishment of debt
- Balance sheet contraction of $3.0 billion, primarily driven by approximately $3.6 billion in deleveraging and $0.5 billion of customer net buying
- Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) of 128,000
- Net new brokerage accounts of 10,000
- Net new brokerage assets of $2.3 billion; end of period customer assets of $201 billion
Full Year 2012 Performance
- Net loss of $113 million, or $0.39 loss per share
- Total net revenue of $1.9 billion
- Provision for loan losses of $355 million
- DARTs of 138,000
- Net new brokerage accounts of 120,000
- Net new brokerage assets of $10.4 billion
E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2012, reporting a net loss of $186 million, or $0.65 loss per share. This compares with a net loss of $29 million, or $0.10 loss per share in the prior quarter, and a net loss of $6 million, or $0.02 loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2011. The Company reported total net revenue of $468 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with $490 million in the prior quarter and $475 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.
During the quarter, the Company's income tax benefit included approximately $38 million of expense related primarily to a recent change to the California tax code and its impact on certain state deferred tax assets.
“While 2012 was characterized by a retrenchment of the retail investor, our brokerage business remained resilient,” said Matthew Audette, CFO. “Our net new assets and accounts surpassed 2011 levels as we continued to grow the franchise and made solid early progress in the retirement and investing segment. Additionally, we strengthened the financial position of the firm by executing on several elements of our long-term Strategic and Capital Plan. We deleveraged our balance sheet, improved our Bank capital ratios, refinanced $1.3 billion in expensive corporate debt and identified over $100 million of cost reductions. We look forward to building on this momentum during 2013.”
On January 17, E*TRADE's Board of Directors announced the appointment of Paul Idzik as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 22.
“E*TRADE has built a lasting and iconic brand trusted by traders and investors alike, allowing the brokerage franchise to strengthen in the midst of a difficult economic environment,” said Paul Idzik, CEO. “I am enthusiastic about this opportunity and look forward to leading this company during its next phase of growth.”
E*TRADE reported DARTs of 128,000 during the quarter, a decrease of one percent from the prior quarter and a decrease of nine percent versus the same quarter a year ago. DARTs for the full year were 138,000, down from 157,000 in 2011.
At quarter end, the Company reported 4.5 million customer accounts, which included 2.9 million brokerage accounts. Net new brokerage accounts were 10,000 during the quarter compared with 18,000 in the prior quarter and 10,000 in the fourth quarter of 2011. For the full year, net new brokerage accounts totaled 120,000, compared with 99,000 in 2011.
The Company ended the quarter with $201 billion in total customer assets, compared with $204 billion at the end of the third quarter and $172 billion at the end of 2011.
During the quarter, customers added $2.3 billion in net new brokerage assets, totaling $10.4 billion for the full year. Brokerage related cash increased by $1.3 billion to $33.9 billion during the period, while customers were net buyers of approximately $0.5 billion of securities. Margin receivables averaged $5.8 billion in the quarter, up four percent sequentially and up 18 percent year over year.
Net operating interest income for the fourth quarter was $260 million, down from $261 million in the prior quarter and $289 million a year ago. Fourth quarter results reflected a net interest spread of 2.38 percent on average interest-earning assets of $42.9 billion, compared with a net interest spread of 2.28 percent on average interest-earning assets of $44.9 billion in the prior quarter.
Commissions, fees and service charges, principal transactions, and other revenue in the fourth quarter were $151 million, compared with $153 million in the prior quarter and $156 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Average commission per trade for the quarter was $11.10, compared to $11.24 in the prior quarter, and $10.80 in the fourth quarter of 2011.
Total operating expenses for the quarter decreased $4 million sequentially to $285 million. For the year, operating expenses were $1.2 billion.
In December, the Company completed a refinance of its 12.50% Springing Lien Notes due 2017 and its 7.875% Senior Notes due 2015, using the net proceeds from a $1.305 billion issuance of new Senior Notes. The new Senior Notes were issued in two tranches - $505 million of 6.0% notes due 2017, and $800 million of 6.375% notes due 2019. The transaction, which resulted in a pre-tax loss of $257 million on early extinguishment of debt, lowered the Company's annual debt servicing costs by approximately $70 million on a pre-tax basis.
Total assets ended the quarter at $47.4 billion, decreasing $3.0 billion from the prior quarter, as the Company completed deleveraging actions of approximately $3.6 billion. Deleveraging included approximately $2.6 billion in brokerage-related customer cash directed to third party institutions, consisting of $1.2 billion in sweep deposits; $0.9 billion in customer payables; and $0.5 billion from newly-opened accounts. Additionally, approximately $1 billion in wholesale funding obligations were reduced in the quarter, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $28 million on early extinguishment of debt. The corresponding reduction to assets resulted in a gain on sale of securities, included in the $62 million of total net gains recorded during the quarter.
The Company's loan portfolio ended the quarter at $10.6 billion, contracting $557 million from the prior quarter and a reduction of $2.6 billion from the year ago quarter, primarily related to $455 million and $1.9 billion of paydowns for the respective periods. Fourth quarter provision for loan losses decreased from $141 million in the prior quarter to $74 million.
Net charge-offs in the quarter were $102 million, a decrease of $57 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses at quarter-end was $481 million, down $28 million from the previous quarter.
For the Company's entire loan portfolio, special mention delinquencies increased five percent sequentially, and total at-risk delinquencies increased one percent versus the third quarter. As compared to the year-ago period, special mention delinquencies declined 27 percent and total at-risk delinquencies declined 28 percent.
As of December 31, 2012, the Company reported consolidated Tier 1 leverage and risk-based ratios(1) of 5.5 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively; down from 5.8 percent and 14.3 percent in the prior period. The Company's consolidated Tier 1 common ratio(2) ended the quarter at 10.3 percent, down from 10.9 percent in the prior period. E*TRADE Bank ended the quarter with Tier 1 leverage(3) and total risk-based capital ratios of 8.7 percent and 20.6 percent, up from 7.9 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively, at the end of the prior period.
Financial Statements
|E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statement of Income
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Revenue:
|Operating interest income
|$
|320,340
|$
|366,519
|$
|1,371,098
|$
|1,532,339
|Operating interest expense
|(60,109
|)
|(77,261
|)
|(286,033
|)
|(312,380
|)
|Net operating interest income
|260,231
|289,258
|1,085,065
|1,219,959
|Commissions
|86,675
|94,553
|377,843
|436,243
|Fees and service charges
|30,194
|27,153
|122,170
|130,452
|Principal transactions
|25,594
|24,682
|93,156
|105,359
|Gains on loans and securities, net
|61,798
|32,547
|200,366
|120,233
|Net impairment
|(5,729
|)
|(2,765
|)
|(16,925
|)
|(14,907
|)
|Other revenues
|8,893
|9,582
|37,821
|39,260
|Total non-interest income
|207,425
|185,752
|814,431
|816,640
|Total net revenue
|467,656
|475,010
|1,899,496
|2,036,599
|Provision for loan losses
|74,410
|123,036
|354,637
|440,614
|Operating expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|80,108
|88,673
|352,725
|333,646
|Clearing and servicing
|30,387
|33,957
|128,635
|147,052
|Advertising and market development
|29,295
|36,530
|139,451
|145,172
|FDIC insurance premiums
|30,341
|25,154
|117,240
|105,442
|Professional services
|25,631
|24,940
|86,321
|89,672
|Occupancy and equipment
|18,825
|17,842
|74,346
|68,840
|Communications
|18,016
|17,623
|73,054
|67,335
|Depreciation and amortization
|22,229
|21,939
|90,616
|89,583
|Amortization of other intangibles
|6,296
|6,538
|25,183
|26,151
|Facility restructuring and other exit activities
|4,174
|1,650
|7,689
|7,706
|Other operating expenses
|20,056
|29,414
|66,825
|154,305
|Total operating expense
|285,358
|304,260
|1,162,085
|1,234,904
|Income before other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit)
|107,888
|47,714
|382,774
|361,081
|Other income (expense):
|Corporate interest income
|35
|13
|90
|702
|Corporate interest expense
|(43,984
|)
|(44,959
|)
|(179,877
|)
|(177,829
|)
|Gains on sales of investments, net
|1
|6
|18
|44
|Gains (losses) on early extinguishment of debt
|(284,653
|)
|-
|(335,261
|)
|3,091
|Equity in income (loss) of investments and venture funds
|(482
|)
|(1,956
|)
|1,292
|(1,759
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(329,083
|)
|(46,896
|)
|(513,738
|)
|(175,751
|)
|Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|(221,195
|)
|818
|(130,964
|)
|185,330
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(35,136
|)
|7,164
|(18,381
|)
|28,629
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(186,059
|)
|$
|(6,346
|)
|$
|(112,583
|)
|$
|156,701
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.39
|)
|$
|0.59
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.39
|)
|$
|0.54
|Shares used in computation of per share data:
|Basic
|286,016
|285,153
|285,748
|267,291
|Diluted
|286,016
|285,153
|285,748
|289,822
|E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statement of Income
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2012
|2012
|2011
|Revenue:
|Operating interest income
|$
|320,340
|$
|333,977
|$
|366,519
|Operating interest expense
|(60,109
|)
|(73,100
|)
|(77,261
|)
|Net operating interest income
|260,231
|260,877
|289,258
|Commissions
|86,675
|90,424
|94,553
|Fees and service charges
|30,194
|30,915
|27,153
|Principal transactions
|25,594
|22,177
|24,682
|Gains on loans and securities, net
|61,798
|78,977
|32,547
|Net impairment
|(5,729
|)
|(2,395
|)
|(2,765
|)
|Other revenues
|8,893
|9,060
|9,582
|Total non-interest income
|207,425
|229,158
|185,752
|Total net revenue
|467,656
|490,035
|475,010
|Provision for loan losses
|74,410
|141,019
|123,036
|Operating expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|80,108
|94,790
|88,673
|Clearing and servicing
|30,387
|30,856
|33,957
|Advertising and market development
|29,295
|26,001
|36,530
|FDIC insurance premiums
|30,341
|31,342
|25,154
|Professional services
|25,631
|20,421
|24,940
|Occupancy and equipment
|18,825
|19,423
|17,842
|Communications
|18,016
|17,560
|17,623
|Depreciation and amortization
|22,229
|23,044
|21,939
|Amortization of other intangibles
|6,296
|6,296
|6,538
|Facility restructuring and other exit activities
|4,174
|2,350
|1,650
|Other operating expenses
|20,056
|16,950
|29,414
|Total operating expense
|285,358
|289,033
|304,260
|Income before other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit)
|107,888
|59,983
|47,714
|Other income (expense):
|Corporate interest income
|35
|21
|13
|Corporate interest expense
|(43,984
|)
|(45,483
|)
|(44,959
|)
|Gains on sales of investments, net
|1
|18
|6
|Losses on early extinguishment of debt
|(284,653
|)
|(50,608
|)
|-
|Equity in loss of investments and venture funds
|(482
|)
|(234
|)
|(1,956
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(329,083
|)
|(96,286
|)
|(46,896
|)
|Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|(221,195
|)
|(36,303
|)
|818
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(35,136
|)
|(7,678
|)
|7,164
|Net loss
|$
|(186,059
|)
|$
|(28,625
|)
|$
|(6,346
|)
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Shares used in computation of per share data:
|Basic
|286,016
|285,850
|285,153
|Diluted
|286,016
|285,850
|285,153
|E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|(In thousands, except share data)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2012
|2012
|2011
|ASSETS
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|2,761,494
|$
|2,825,012
|$
|2,099,839
|Cash required to be segregated under federal or other regulations
|376,898
|1,434,330
|1,275,587
|Trading securities
|101,270
|107,378
|54,372
|Available-for-sale securities
|13,443,020
|14,925,459
|15,651,493
|Held-to-maturity securities
|9,539,948
|9,684,568
|6,079,512
|Margin receivables
|5,804,041
|5,608,253
|4,826,256
|Loans receivable, net
|10,098,723
|10,627,434
|12,332,807
|Investment in FHLB stock
|67,400
|128,944
|140,183
|Property and equipment, net
|288,170
|294,517
|299,693
|Goodwill
|1,934,232
|1,934,232
|1,934,232
|Other intangibles, net
|260,622
|266,918
|285,805
|Other assets
|2,710,921
|2,518,560
|2,960,673
|Total assets
|$
|47,386,739
|$
|50,355,605
|$
|47,940,452
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|28,392,552
|$
|29,127,826
|$
|26,459,985
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|4,454,661
|4,609,117
|5,015,499
|Customer payables
|4,964,922
|6,013,640
|5,590,858
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|1,260,916
|2,325,846
|2,736,935
|Corporate debt
|1,764,982
|1,505,466
|1,493,552
|Other liabilities
|1,644,236
|1,679,856
|1,715,673
|Total liabilities
|42,482,269
|45,261,751
|43,012,502
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 400,000,000 at
|December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, shares issued
|and outstanding: 286,114,334 at December 31, 2012, 286,056,306 at September 30, 2012
|and 285,368,075 at December 31, 2011
|2,861
|2,861
|2,854
|Additional paid-in-capital
|7,319,257
|7,316,057
|7,306,862
|Accumulated deficit
|(2,107,720
|)
|(1,921,661
|)
|(1,995,137
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(309,928
|)
|(303,403
|)
|(386,629
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|4,904,470
|5,093,854
|4,927,950
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|47,386,739
|$
|50,355,605
|$
|47,940,452
Segment Reporting
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2012
|
Trading and
|
Balance Sheet
|
Corporate/
|Eliminations(4)
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Revenue:
|Operating interest income
|$
|153,296
|$
|249,634
|$
|-
|$
|(82,590
|)
|$
|320,340
|Operating interest expense
|(5,282
|)
|(137,417
|)
|-
|82,590
|(60,109
|)
|Net operating interest income
|148,014
|112,217
|-
|-
|260,231
|Commissions
|86,675
|-
|-
|-
|86,675
|Fees and service charges
|29,727
|467
|-
|-
|30,194
|Principal transactions
|25,594
|-
|-
|-
|25,594
|Gains (losses) on loans and securities, net
|(12
|)
|61,993
|(183
|)
|-
|61,798
|Net impairment
|-
|(5,729
|)
|-
|-
|(5,729
|)
|Other revenues
|7,676
|1,217
|-
|-
|8,893
|Total non-interest income
|149,660
|57,948
|(183
|)
|-
|207,425
|Total net revenue
|297,674
|170,165
|(183
|)
|-
|467,656
|Provision for loan losses
|-
|74,410
|-
|-
|74,410
|Operating expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|58,958
|3,303
|17,847
|-
|80,108
|Clearing and servicing
|16,575
|13,812
|-
|-
|30,387
|Advertising and market development
|29,293
|2
|-
|-
|29,295
|FDIC insurance premiums
|-
|30,341
|-
|-
|30,341
|Professional services
|16,010
|174
|9,447
|-
|25,631
|Occupancy and equipment
|16,669
|425
|1,731
|-
|18,825
|Communications
|17,208
|336
|472
|-
|18,016
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,987
|169
|4,073
|-
|22,229
|Amortization of other intangibles
|6,296
|-
|-
|-
|6,296
|Facility restructuring and other exit activities
|-
|-
|4,174
|-
|4,174
|Other operating expenses
|10,085
|3,636
|6,335
|-
|20,056
|Total operating expense
|189,081
|52,198
|44,079
|-
|285,358
|Segment income (loss) before other income (expense)
|108,593
|43,557
|(44,262
|)
|-
|107,888
|Other income (expense):
|Corporate interest income
|-
|-
|35
|-
|35
|Corporate interest expense
|-
|-
|(43,984
|)
|-
|(43,984
|)
|Gains on sale of investments, net
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|Losses on early extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(284,653
|)
|-
|(284,653
|)
|Equity in loss of investments and venture funds
|-
|-
|(482
|)
|-
|(482
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|-
|-
|(329,083
|)
|-
|(329,083
|)
|Segment income (loss)
|$
|108,593
|$
|43,557
|$
|(373,345
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(221,195
|)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2012
|
Trading and
|
Balance Sheet
|
Corporate/
|Eliminations(4)
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Revenue:
|Operating interest income
|$
|165,523
|$
|264,977
|$
|-
|$
|(96,523
|)
|$
|333,977
|Operating interest expense
|(8,718
|)
|(160,905
|)
|-
|96,523
|(73,100
|)
|Net operating interest income
|156,805
|104,072
|-
|-
|260,877
|Commissions
|90,424
|-
|-
|-
|90,424
|Fees and service charges
|30,311
|604
|-
|-
|30,915
|Principal transactions
|22,177
|-
|-
|-
|22,177
|Gains (losses) on loans and securities, net
|3
|78,980
|(6
|)
|-
|78,977
|Net impairment
|-
|(2,395
|)
|-
|-
|(2,395
|)
|Other revenues
|7,747
|1,313
|-
|-
|9,060
|Total non-interest income
|150,662
|78,502
|(6
|)
|-
|229,158
|Total net revenue
|307,467
|182,574
|(6
|)
|-
|490,035
|Provision for loan losses
|-
|141,019
|-
|-
|141,019
|Operating expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|61,994
|4,442
|28,354
|-
|94,790
|Clearing and servicing
|17,409
|13,447
|-
|-
|30,856
|Advertising and market development
|26,000
|1
|-
|-
|26,001
|FDIC insurance premiums
|-
|31,342
|-
|-
|31,342
|Professional services
|7,218
|388
|12,815
|-
|20,421
|Occupancy and equipment
|17,381
|453
|1,589
|-
|19,423
|Communications
|16,819
|330
|411
|-
|17,560
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,946
|167
|3,931
|-
|23,044
|Amortization of other intangibles
|6,296
|-
|-
|-
|6,296
|Facility restructuring and other exit activities
|-
|-
|2,350
|-
|2,350
|Other operating expenses
|8,400
|2,634
|5,916
|-
|16,950
|Total operating expense
|180,463
|53,204
|55,366
|-
|289,033
|Segment income (loss) before other income (expense)
|127,004
|(11,649
|)
|(55,372
|)
|-
|59,983
|Other income (expense):
|Corporate interest income
|-
|-
|21
|-
|21
|Corporate interest expense
|-
|-
|(45,483
|)
|-
|(45,483
|)
|Gains on sale of investments, net
|-
|-
|18
|-
|18
|Losses on early extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(50,608
|)
|-
|(50,608
|)
|Equity in loss of investments and venture funds
|-
|-
|(234
|)
|-
|(234
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|-
|-
|(96,286
|)
|-
|(96,286
|)
|Segment income (loss)
|$
|127,004
|$
|(11,649
|)
|$
|(151,658
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(36,303
|)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2011
|
Trading and
|
Balance Sheet
|
Corporate/
|Eliminations(4)
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Revenue:
|
|Operating interest income
|$
|190,804
|$
|300,227
|$
|5
|$
|(124,517
|)
|$
|366,519
|Operating interest expense
|(10,893
|)
|(190,885
|)
|-
|124,517
|(77,261
|)
|Net operating interest income
|179,911
|109,342
|5
|-
|289,258
|Commissions
|94,553
|-
|-
|-
|94,553
|Fees and service charges
|26,783
|370
|-
|-
|27,153
|Principal transactions
|24,682
|-
|-
|-
|24,682
|Gains (losses) on loans and securities, net
|340
|32,275
|(68
|)
|-
|32,547
|Net impairment
|-
|(2,765
|)
|-
|-
|(2,765
|)
|Other revenues
|7,783
|1,799
|-
|-
|9,582
|Total non-interest income
|154,141
|31,679
|(68
|)
|-
|185,752
|Total net revenue
|334,052
|141,021
|(63
|)
|-
|475,010
|Provision for loan losses
|-
|123,036
|-
|-
|123,036
|Operating expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|66,412
|4,221
|18,040
|-
|88,673
|Clearing and servicing
|16,175
|17,782
|-
|-
|33,957
|Advertising and market development
|36,492
|38
|-
|-
|36,530
|FDIC insurance premiums
|-
|25,154
|-
|-
|25,154
|Professional services
|14,120
|729
|10,091
|-
|24,940
|Occupancy and equipment
|16,725
|572
|545
|-
|17,842
|Communications
|16,853
|369
|401
|-
|17,623
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,468
|193
|4,278
|-
|21,939
|Amortization of other intangibles
|6,538
|-
|-
|-
|6,538
|Facility restructuring and other exit activities
|-
|-
|1,650
|-
|1,650
|Other operating expenses
|2,096
|11,211
|16,107
|-
|29,414
|Total operating expense
|192,879
|60,269
|51,112
|-
|304,260
|Segment income (loss) before other income (expense)
|141,173
|(42,284
|)
|(51,175
|)
|-
|47,714
|Other income (expense):
|Corporate interest income
|-
|-
|13
|-
|13
|Corporate interest expense
|-
|-
|(44,959
|)
|-
|(44,959
|)
|Gains on sales of investments, net
|-
|-
|6
|-
|6
|Equity in loss of investments and venture funds
|-
|-
|(1,956
|)
|-
|(1,956
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|-
|-
|(46,896
|)
|-
|(46,896
|)
|Segment income (loss)
|$
|141,173
|$
|(42,284
|)
|$
|(98,071
|)
|$
|-
|$
|818
|
|
Key Performance Metrics(5)
|
Corporate Metrics
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Operating margin %(6)
|Consolidated
|23 %
|12 %
|11 %
|10 %
|13 %
|Trading and Investing
|36 %
|41 %
|(5)%
|42 %
|(6)%
|Balance Sheet Management
|26 %
|N.M.
|N.M.
|N.M.
|N.M.
|Employees
|2,988
|3,086
|(3)%
|3,240
|(8)%
|Consultants and other
|100
|100
|0 %
|167
|(40)%
|Total headcount
|3,088
|3,186
|(3)%
|3,407
|(9)%
|Book value per share
|$
|17.14
|$
|17.81
|(4)%
|$
|17.27
|(1)%
|Tangible book value per share(7)
|$
|10.50
|$
|11.17
|(6)%
|$
|10.44
|1 %
|Corporate cash ($MM)
|$
|407.6
|$
|430.8
|(5)%
|$
|484.4
|(16)%
|Enterprise net interest spread (basis points)(8)
|238
|228
|4 %
|266
|(11)%
|Enterprise interest-earning assets, average ($MM)
|$
|42,882
|$
|44,853
|(4)%
|$
|42,565
|1 %
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA") ($MM)
|Net loss
|$
|(186.1)
|$
|(28.6)
|N.M.
|$
|(6.3)
|N.M.
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(35.1)
|(7.7)
|N.M.
|7.2
|N.M.
|Depreciation & amortization
|28.5
|29.3
|(3)%
|28.4
|0 %
|Corporate interest expense
|44.0
|45.5
|(3)%
|45.0
|(2)%
|EBITDA
|$
|(148.7)
|$
|38.5
|N.M.
|$
|74.3
|N.M.
|
|Interest coverage(9)
|(3.4)
|0.8
|N.M.
|1.7
|N.M.
|Bank earnings before taxes and before credit losses ($MM)(10)
|$
|137.6
|$
|145.9
|(6)%
|$
|174.9
|(21)%
|
Trading and Investing Metrics
|Trading days
|61.0
|62.5
|N.M.
|62.5
|N.M.
|DARTs
|128,009
|128,701
|(1)%
|140,059
|(9)%
|Total trades (MM)
|7.8
|8.0
|(3)%
|8.8
|(11)%
|Average commission per trade
|$
|11.10
|$
|11.24
|(1)%
|$
|10.80
|3 %
|End of period margin receivables ($B)
|$
|5.8
|$
|5.6
|4 %
|$
|4.8
|21 %
|Average margin receivables ($B)
|$
|5.8
|$
|5.6
|4 %
|$
|4.9
|18 %
|Gross new brokerage accounts
|81,285
|79,534
|2 %
|75,953
|7 %
|Gross new stock plan accounts
|63,934
|55,539
|15 %
|40,802
|57 %
|Gross new banking accounts
|2,381
|3,492
|(32)%
|4,497
|(47)%
|Closed accounts
|(117,119)
|(114,044)
|N.M.
|(111,945)
|N.M.
|Net new accounts
|30,481
|24,521
|N.M.
|9,307
|N.M.
|Net new brokerage accounts
|10,339
|18,247
|N.M.
|10,196
|N.M.
|Net new stock plan accounts
|28,754
|14,538
|N.M.
|8,326
|N.M.
|Net new banking accounts
|(8,612)
|(8,264)
|N.M.
|(9,215)
|N.M.
|Net new accounts
|30,481
|24,521
|N.M.
|9,307
|N.M.
|End of period brokerage accounts
|2,903,191
|2,892,852
|0 %
|2,783,012
|4 %
|End of period stock plan accounts
|1,147,594
|1,118,840
|3 %
|1,070,414
|7 %
|End of period banking accounts
|429,272
|437,884
|(2)%
|463,568
|(7)%
|End of period total accounts
|4,480,057
|4,449,576
|1 %
|4,316,994
|4 %
|Annualized brokerage account attrition rate(11)
|9.8%
|8.5%
|N.M.
|9.5%
|N.M.
|
Customer Assets ($B)
|Security holdings
|$
|138.7
|$
|141.2
|(2)%
|$
|118.1
|17 %
|Customer payables (cash)
|5.0
|6.0
|(17)%
|5.6
|(11)%
|Customer cash balances held by third parties(12)
|7.6
|4.7
|62 %
|3.5
|117 %
|Unexercised stock plan customer options (vested)
|21.5
|23.1
|(7)%
|18.8
|14 %
|Customer assets in brokerage and stock plan accounts
|172.8
|175.0
|(1)%
|146.0
|18 %
|Sweep deposits
|21.3
|21.9
|(3)%
|18.6
|15 %
|Savings, transaction and other
|7.1
|7.2
|(1)%
|7.8
|(9)%
|Customer assets in banking accounts
|28.4
|29.1
|(2)%
|26.4
|8 %
|Total customer assets
|$
|201.2
|$
|204.1
|(1)%
|$
|172.4
|17 %
|Net new brokerage assets ($B)(13)
|$
|2.3
|$
|1.9
|N.M.
|$
|1.7
|N.M.
|Net new banking assets ($B)(13)
|(0.1)
|(0.2)
|N.M.
|-
|N.M.
|Net new customer assets ($B)(13)
|$
|2.2
|$
|1.7
|N.M.
|$
|1.7
|N.M.
|Brokerage related cash ($B)
|$
|33.9
|$
|32.6
|4 %
|$
|27.7
|22 %
|Other customer cash and deposits ($B)
|7.1
|7.2
|(1)%
|7.8
|(9)%
|Total customer cash and deposits ($B)
|$
|41.0
|$
|39.8
|3 %
|$
|35.5
|15 %
|Unexercised stock plan customer options (unvested) ($B)
|$
|46.7
|$
|48.4
|(4)%
|$
|38.2
|22 %
|Customer net (purchase) / sell activity ($B)
|$
|(0.5)
|$
|2.2
|N.M.
|$
|0.9
|N.M.
|
Market Making
|Equity shares traded (MM)
|101,465
|105,282
|(4)%
|73,597
|38 %
|Average revenue capture per 1,000 equity shares
|$
|0.248
|$
|0.207
|20 %
|$
|0.328
|(24)%
|% of Bulletin Board equity shares to total equity shares
|93.0%
|93.5%
|(1)%
|91.0%
|2 %
|
Balance Sheet Management Metrics
|
Loans receivable ($MM)
|Average loans receivable
|$
|11,092
|$
|11,711
|(5)%
|$
|13,623
|(19)%
|Ending loans receivable, net
|$
|10,099
|$
|10,627
|(5)%
|$
|12,333
|(18)%
|
Loan performance detail (all loans, including TDRs) ($MM)
|
One- to Four-Family
|Current
|$
|4,858
|$
|5,122
|(5)%
|$
|5,756
|(16)%
|30-89 days delinquent
|233
|210
|11 %
|295
|(21)%
|90-179 days delinquent
|95
|108
|(12)%
|136
|(30)%
|Total 30-179 days delinquent
|328
|318
|3 %
|431
|(24)%
|180+ days delinquent (net of $145M, $157M and $226M in charge-offs for Q412, Q312 and Q411, respectively)
|279
|300
|(7)%
|458
|(39)%
|Total delinquent loans(14)
|607
|618
|(2)%
|889
|(32)%
|Gross loans receivable(15)
|$
|5,465
|$
|5,740
|(5)%
|$
|6,645
|(18)%
|
Home Equity
|Current
|$
|4,065
|$
|4,277
|(5)%
|$
|5,073
|(20)%
|30-89 days delinquent
|90
|99
|(9)%
|154
|(42)%
|90-179 days delinquent
|64
|65
|(2)%
|100
|(36)%
|Total 30-179 days delinquent
|154
|164
|(6)%
|254
|(39)%
|180+ days delinquent (net of $23M, $23M and $20M in charge-offs for Q412, Q312 and Q411, respectively)
|41
|42
|(2)%
|58
|(29)%
|Total delinquent loans(14)
|195
|206
|(5)%
|312
|(38)%
|Gross loans receivable(15)
|$
|4,260
|$
|4,483
|(5)%
|$
|5,385
|(21)%
|
Consumer and Other
|Current
|$
|829
|$
|892
|(7)%
|$
|1,104
|(25)%
|30-89 days delinquent
|19
|18
|6 %
|18
|6 %
|90-179 days delinquent
|6
|3
|100 %
|4
|50 %
|Total 30-179 days delinquent
|25
|21
|19 %
|22
|14 %
|180+ days delinquent
|-
|-
|N.M.
|-
|N.M.
|Total delinquent loans
|25
|21
|19 %
|22
|14 %
|Gross loans receivable(15)
|$
|854
|$
|913
|(6)%
|$
|1,126
|(24)%
|
Total Loans Receivable
|Current
|$
|9,752
|$
|10,291
|(5)%
|$
|11,933
|(18)%
|30-89 days delinquent
|342
|327
|5 %
|467
|(27)%
|90-179 days delinquent
|165
|176
|(6)%
|240
|(31)%
|Total 30-179 days delinquent
|507
|503
|1 %
|707
|(28)%
|180+ days delinquent
|320
|342
|(6)%
|516
|(38)%
|Total delinquent loans(14)
|827
|845
|(2)%
|1,223
|(32)%
|Total gross loans receivable(15)
|$
|10,579
|$
|11,136
|(5)%
|$
|13,156
|(20)%
|
TDR performance detail ($MM)(16)
|
One- to Four-Family TDRs
|Current
|$
|927
|$
|849
|9 %
|$
|767
|21 %
|30-89 days delinquent
|119
|95
|25 %
|88
|35 %
|90-179 days delinquent
|49
|40
|23 %
|33
|48 %
|Total 30-179 days delinquent
|168
|135
|24 %
|121
|39 %
|180+ days delinquent (net of $76M, $47M and $40M in charge-offs for Q412, Q312 and Q411, respectively)
|134
|80
|68 %
|85
|58 %
|Total delinquent TDRs
|302
|215
|40 %
|206
|47 %
|TDRs
|$
|1,229
|$
|1,064
|16 %
|$
|973
|26 %
|
Home Equity TDRs
|Current
|$
|232
|$
|215
|8 %
|$
|352
|(34)%
|30-89 days delinquent
|17
|18
|(6)%
|51
|(67)%
|90-179 days delinquent
|8
|9
|(11)%
|35
|(77)%
|Total 30-179 days delinquent
|25
|27
|(7)%
|86
|(71)%
|180+ days delinquent (net of $12M, $4M and $2M in charge-offs for Q412, Q312 and Q411, respectively)
|20
|6
|233 %
|8
|150 %
|Total delinquent TDRs
|45
|33
|36 %
|94
|(52)%
|TDRs
|$
|277
|$
|248
|12 %
|$
|446
|(38)%
|
Total TDRs
|Current
|$
|1,159
|$
|1,064
|9 %
|$
|1,119
|4 %
|30-89 days delinquent
|136
|113
|20 %
|139
|(2)%
|90-179 days delinquent
|57
|49
|16 %
|68
|(16)%
|Total 30-179 days delinquent
|193
|162
|19 %
|207
|(7)%
|180+ days delinquent
|154
|86
|79 %
|93
|66 %
|Total delinquent TDRs
|347
|248
|40 %
|300
|16 %
|TDRs
|$
|1,506
|$
|1,312
|15 %
|$
|1,419
|6 %
|December 31, 2012
|Modifications
|Bankruptcies
|Total TDRs
|
TDR reconciliation ($MM)(16)
|
One- to Four-Family TDRs
|Current
|$
|838
|$
|89
|$
|927
|30-89 days delinquent
|105
|14
|119
|90-179 days delinquent
|44
|5
|49
|Total 30-179 days delinquent
|149
|19
|168
|180+ days delinquent
|79
|55
|134
|Total delinquent TDRs
|228
|74
|302
|TDRs
|$
|1,066
|$
|163
|$
|1,229
|
Home Equity TDRs
|Current
|$
|196
|$
|36
|$
|232
|30-89 days delinquent
|15
|2
|17
|90-179 days delinquent
|6
|2
|8
|Total 30-179 days delinquent
|21
|4
|25
|180+ days delinquent
|7
|13
|20
|Total delinquent TDRs
|28
|17
|45
|TDRs
|$
|224
|$
|53
|$
|277
|
Total TDRs
|Current
|$
|1,034
|$
|125
|$
|1,159
|30-89 days delinquent
|120
|16
|136
|90-179 days delinquent
|50
|7
|57
|Total 30-179 days delinquent
|170
|23
|193
|180+ days delinquent
|86
|68
|154
|Total delinquent TDRs
|256
|91
|347
|TDRs
|$
|1,290
|$
|216
|$
|1,506
|
Capital Metrics
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
Qtr ended
|
E*TRADE Bank
|Tier 1 leverage ratio(3)(17)
|8.7 %
|7.9 %
|0.8 %
|7.8 %
|0.9 %
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(17)
|19.3 %
|18.0 %
|1.3 %
|16.0 %
|3.3 %
|Total risk-based capital ratio(17)
|20.6 %
|19.3 %
|1.3 %
|17.3 %
|3.3 %
|Tier 1 common ratio(17)(18)
|19.3 %
|18.0 %
|1.3 %
|16.0 %
|3.3 %
|E*TRADE Bank excess Tier 1 capital ($MM)(17)
|$ 1,595.1
|$ 1,327.5
|20 %
|$ 1,188.1
|34 %
|E*TRADE Bank excess Tier 1 risk-based capital ($MM)(17)
|$ 2,594.6
|$ 2,428.3
|7 %
|$ 2,086.9
|24 %
|E*TRADE Bank excess risk-based capital ($MM)(17)
|$ 2,063.5
|$ 1,876.7
|10 %
|$ 1,516.1
|36 %
|
E*TRADE Financial
|Tier 1 leverage ratio(1)
|5.5 %
|5.8 %
|(0.3)%
|5.7 %
|(0.2)%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(1)
|12.5 %
|13.0 %
|(0.5)%
|11.4 %
|1.1 %
|Total risk-based capital ratio(1)
|13.7 %
|14.3 %
|(0.6)%
|12.7 %
|1.0 %
|Tier 1 common ratio(2)
|10.3 %
|10.9 %
|(0.6)%
|9.4 %
|0.9 %
|
Activity in Allowance for Loan Losses
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2012
|
One- to Four-
|
Home Equity
|
Consumer
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Allowance for loan losses, ending 9/30/12
|$
|206,400
|$
|260,889
|$
|40,993
|$
|508,282
|Provision for loan losses
|9,586
|57,981
|6,843
|74,410
|Charge-offs, net
|(32,049
|)
|(61,537
|)
|(8,355
|)
|(101,941
|)
|Allowance for loan losses, ending 12/31/12
|$
|183,937
|$
|257,333
|$
|39,481
|$
|480,751
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2012
|
One- to Four-
|Home Equity
|
Consumer
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Allowance for loan losses, ending 6/30/12
|$
|215,934
|$
|266,883
|$
|42,939
|$
|525,756
|Provision for loan losses
|24,702
|105,022
|11,295
|141,019
|Charge-offs, net
|(34,236
|)
|(111,016
|)
|(13,241
|)
|(158,493
|)
|Allowance for loan losses, ending 9/30/12
|$
|206,400
|$
|260,889
|$
|40,993
|$
|508,282
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2011
|
One- to Four-
|Home Equity
|
Consumer
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Allowance for loan losses, ending 9/30/11
|$
|311,451
|$
|454,042
|$
|54,562
|$
|820,055
|Provision for loan losses
|52,547
|66,269
|4,220
|123,036
|Charge-offs, net
|(49,811
|)
|(57,023
|)
|(13,441
|)
|(120,275
|)
|Allowance for loan losses, ending 12/31/11
|$
|314,187
|$
|463,288
|$
|45,341
|$
|822,816
|
Specific Valuation Allowance Activity(19)
|As of December 31, 2012
|
Recorded
|Charge-offs
|
Recorded
|
Specific
|
Net Investment
|
Specific
|
Total
|(Dollars in thousands)
|One- to four-family
|$
|1,383,254
|$
|(317,085
|)
|$
|1,066,169
|$
|(89,684
|)
|$
|976,485
|8
|%
|29
|%
|Home equity
|382,663
|(159,244
|)
|223,419
|(81,690
|)
|141,729
|37
|%
|63
|%
|Total
|$
|1,765,917
|$
|(476,329
|)
|$
|1,289,588
|$
|(171,374
|)
|$
|1,118,214
|13
|%
|37
|%
|As of September 30, 2012
|
Recorded
|Charge-offs
|
Recorded
|
Specific
|
Net Investment
|
Specific
|
Total
|(Dollars in thousands)
|One- to four-family
|$
|1,374,800
|$
|(311,122
|)
|$
|1,063,678
|$
|(98,628
|)
|$
|965,050
|9
|%
|30
|%
|Home equity
|405,302
|(156,809
|)
|248,493
|(92,702
|)
|155,791
|37
|%
|62
|%
|Total
|$
|1,780,102
|$
|(467,931
|)
|$
|1,312,171
|$
|(191,330
|)
|$
|1,120,841
|15
|%
|37
|%
|As of December 31, 2011
|
Recorded
|Charge-offs
|
Recorded
|
Specific
|
Net Investment
|
Specific
|
Total
|(Dollars in thousands)
|One- to four-family
|$
|1,209,361
|$
|(236,408
|)
|$
|972,953
|$
|(101,188
|)
|$
|871,765
|10
|%
|28
|%
|Home equity
|490,421
|(44,482
|)
|445,939
|(218,955
|)
|226,984
|49
|%
|55
|%
|Total
|$
|1,699,782
|$
|(280,890
|)
|$
|1,418,892
|$
|(320,143
|)
|$
|1,098,749
|23
|%
|35
|%
|
Average Enterprise Balance Sheet Data
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2012
|Average
|
Operating
|Average
|Balance
|Inc./Exp.
|Yield/Cost
|Enterprise interest-earning assets:
|(In thousands)
|Loans(21)
|$
|11,099,147
|$
|113,223
|4.08
|%
|Available-for-sale securities
|13,584,735
|73,542
|2.17
|%
|Held-to-maturity securities
|9,605,213
|61,387
|2.56
|%
|Margin receivables
|5,785,166
|57,214
|3.93
|%
|Cash and equivalents
|1,677,106
|999
|0.24
|%
|Segregated cash
|566,531
|133
|0.09
|%
|Securities borrowed and other
|563,838
|11,432
|8.07
|%
|Total enterprise interest-earning assets
|$
|42,881,736
|317,930
|2.96
|%
|Enterprise interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|27,807,088
|3,204
|0.05
|%
|Customer payables
|5,678,243
|2,049
|0.14
|%
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|4,601,941
|37,145
|3.16
|%
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|1,777,594
|17,652
|3.89
|%
|Securities loaned and other
|707,570
|22
|0.01
|%
|Total enterprise interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|40,572,436
|60,072
|0.58
|%
|Enterprise net interest income/spread(8)
|$
|257,858
|2.38
|%
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2012
|Average
|
Operating
|Average
|Balance
|Inc./Exp.
|Yield/Cost
|Enterprise interest-earning assets:
|(In thousands)
|Loans(21)
|$
|11,727,325
|$
|118,747
|4.05
|%
|Available-for-sale securities
|14,992,705
|82,959
|2.21
|%
|Held-to-maturity securities
|8,984,586
|61,923
|2.76
|%
|Margin receivables
|5,604,036
|55,465
|3.94
|%
|Cash and equivalents
|2,268,833
|1,219
|0.21
|%
|Segregated cash
|693,057
|115
|0.07
|%
|Securities borrowed and other
|582,746
|11,897
|8.12
|%
|Total enterprise interest-earning assets
|$
|44,853,288
|332,325
|2.96
|%
|Enterprise interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|28,631,403
|5,885
|0.08
|%
|Customer payables
|5,646,155
|2,839
|0.20
|%
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|4,709,203
|40,136
|3.34
|%
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|2,622,282
|24,153
|3.60
|%
|Securities loaned and other
|705,235
|30
|0.02
|%
|Total enterprise interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|42,314,278
|73,043
|0.68
|%
|Enterprise net interest income/spread(8)
|$
|259,282
|2.28
|%
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2011
|Average
|
Operating
|Average
|Balance
|Inc./Exp.
|Yield/Cost
|Enterprise interest-earning assets:
|(In thousands)
|Loans(21)
|$
|13,630,858
|$
|155,104
|4.55
|%
|Available-for-sale securities
|15,118,778
|101,700
|2.69
|%
|Held-to-maturity securities
|5,347,207
|42,684
|3.19
|%
|Margin receivables
|4,924,505
|51,155
|4.12
|%
|Cash and equivalents
|1,622,995
|774
|0.19
|%
|Segregated cash
|1,324,309
|310
|0.09
|%
|Securities borrowed and other
|596,543
|13,423
|8.93
|%
|Total enterprise interest-earning assets
|$
|42,565,195
|365,150
|3.43
|%
|Enterprise interest-bearing liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|25,859,600
|8,650
|0.13
|%
|Customer payables
|5,522,278
|2,343
|0.17
|%
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|5,078,591
|39,164
|3.02
|%
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|2,733,340
|26,702
|3.82
|%
|Securities loaned and other
|573,105
|365
|0.25
|%
|Total enterprise interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|39,766,914
|77,224
|0.77
|%
|Enterprise net interest income/spread(8)
|$
|287,926
|2.66
|%
|
Reconciliation from Enterprise Net Interest Income to Net Operating Interest Income
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2012
|2012
|2011
|(In thousands)
|Enterprise net interest income
|$
|257,858
|$
|259,282
|$
|287,926
|Taxable equivalent interest adjustment(22)
|(212
|)
|(298
|)
|(291
|)
|Earnings on customer cash held by third parties and other(23)
|2,585
|1,893
|1,623
|Net operating interest income
|$
|260,231
|$
|260,877
|$
|289,258
Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures and Certain Metrics
Management believes that tangible book value per share, corporate cash, EBITDA, interest coverage, Bank earnings before taxes and before credit losses, E*TRADE Bank Tier 1 common ratio and E*TRADE Financial ratios are appropriate measures for evaluating the operating and liquidity performance of the Company. Management believes that adjusting GAAP measures by excluding or including certain items is helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use some or all of this information to analyze the Company's current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods.
Tangible Book Value per Share
Tangible book value per share represents shareholders' equity less goodwill (net of related deferred tax liability) and other intangible assets divided by common stock outstanding. The Company believes that tangible book value per share is a measure of the Company's capital strength. See endnote (7) for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the comparable GAAP measure.
Corporate Cash
Corporate cash represents cash held at the parent company as well as cash held in certain subsidiaries that can distribute cash to the parent company without any regulatory approval. The Company believes that corporate cash is a useful measure of the parent company's liquidity as it is the primary source of capital above and beyond the capital deployed in regulated subsidiaries. See the Company's financial statements and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition” that will be included in the periodic report the Company expects to file with the SEC with respect to the financial periods discussed herein for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the comparable GAAP measure.
EBITDA
EBITDA represents net income (loss) before taxes, depreciation and amortization and corporate interest expense. Management believes that EBITDA provides a useful additional measure of the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges and expenses that are not directly related to the performance of the business.
Interest Coverage
Interest coverage represents EBITDA divided by corporate interest expense. Management believes that by excluding the charges and expenses that are excluded from EBITDA, interest coverage provides a useful additional measure of the Company's ability to continue to meet interest obligations and liquidity needs. See endnote (9) for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the comparable GAAP measure.
Bank Earnings Before Taxes and Before Credit Losses
Bank earnings before taxes and before credit losses represents the pre-tax earnings of E*TRADE Bank's holding company, ETB Holdings, Inc. (“Bank”) before provision for loan losses, gains on loans and securities, net, net impairment and losses on early extinguishment of wholesale borrowings. This metric shows the amount of earnings that the Bank, after accruing for the interest expense on its trust preferred securities, generates each quarter prior to credit related losses, primarily provision and losses on securities. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors and analysts as it is an indicator of the level of credit related losses the Bank can absorb without causing a decline in E*TRADE Bank's excess risk-based capital. See endnote (10) for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the comparable GAAP measure.
E*TRADE Bank Tier 1 Common Ratio and E*TRADE Financial Ratios
E*TRADE Financial ratios, including Tier 1 leverage, Tier 1 risk-based capital and total risk-based capital ratios, are based on the Federal Reserve regulatory minimum well-capitalized threshold. E*TRADE Bank's and E*TRADE Financial's Tier 1 common ratios are defined as the Tier 1 capital less elements of Tier 1 capital that are not in the form of common equity, such as trust preferred securities, divided by total risk-weighted assets. Management believes these ratios are an important measure of E*TRADE Bank's and the Company's capital strength. See endnotes (1), (2) and (18) for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures.
It is important to note these metrics and other non-GAAP measures may involve judgment by management and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, net income (loss), consolidated statements of cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information on the adjustments to these non-GAAP measures, please see the Company's financial statements and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition” that will be included in the periodic report the Company expects to file with the SEC with respect to the financial periods discussed herein.
ENDNOTES
(1) The Tier 1 leverage, Tier 1 risk-based capital and total risk-based capital ratios at E*TRADE Financial are Q412 estimates based on the Federal Reserve regulatory minimum well-capitalized requirements. E*TRADE Financial is not currently subject to capital requirements; however, the implementation of holding company capital requirements are expected to become effective within the next three years as a result of the Dodd-Frank Act. Management believes this ratio is an important measure of the Company's capital strength and has begun to track this ratio internally, using the current capital guidelines that apply to bank holding companies. The Tier 1 leverage, Tier 1 risk-based capital and total risk-based capital ratios are calculated as follows (dollars in thousands):
|Q4 2012
|Q3 2012
|Q4 2011
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|4,904,470
|$
|5,093,854
|$
|4,927,950
|DEDUCT:
|Losses in OCI on AFS debt securities and cash flow hedges, net of tax
|(315,369
|)
|(307,587
|)
|(389,623
|)
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
|1,899,365
|1,897,547
|1,947,488
|ADD:
|Qualifying restricted core capital elements (TRUPs)
|433,000
|433,000
|433,000
|Subtotal
|3,753,474
|3,936,894
|3,803,085
|DEDUCT:
|Disallowed servicing assets and deferred tax assets
|1,278,912
|1,259,101
|1,331,001
|Tier 1 capital
|2,474,562
|2,677,793
|2,472,084
|ADD:
|Allowable allowance for loan losses
|251,842
|261,589
|277,665
|Total capital
|$
|2,726,404
|$
|2,939,382
|$
|2,749,749
|Total average assets
|$
|48,152,713
|$
|49,400,750
|$
|46,964,166
|DEDUCT:
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
|1,899,365
|1,897,547
|1,947,488
|Subtotal
|46,253,348
|47,503,203
|45,016,678
|DEDUCT:
|Disallowed servicing assets and deferred tax assets
|1,278,912
|1,259,101
|1,331,001
|Average total assets for leverage capital purposes
|$
|44,974,436
|$
|46,244,102
|$
|43,685,677
|Total risk-weighted assets(a)
|$
|19,854,479
|$
|20,614,940
|$
|21,668,053
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital / Average total assets for leverage capital purposes)
|5.5
|%
|5.8
|%
|5.7
|%
|Tier 1 capital / Total risk-weighted assets
|12.5
|%
|13.0
|%
|11.4
|%
|Total capital / Total risk-weighted assets
|13.7
|%
|14.3
|%
|12.7
|%
(a) Under the regulatory guidelines for risk-based capital, on-balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet items are assigned to one of several broad risk categories according to the obligor or, if relevant, the guarantor or the nature of any collateral. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is then multiplied by the risk weight associated with that category. The resulting weighted values from each of the risk categories are aggregated for determining total risk-weighted assets.
(2) The Tier 1 common ratio at E*TRADE Financial is a Q412 estimate and is a non-GAAP measure. Management believes this ratio is an important measure of the Company's capital strength. The Tier 1 common ratio is calculated as follows (dollars in thousands):
|Q4 2012
|Q3 2012
|Q4 2011
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|4,904,470
|$
|5,093,854
|$
|4,927,950
|DEDUCT:
|Losses in OCI on AFS debt securities and cash flow hedges, net of tax
|(315,369
|)
|(307,587
|)
|(389,623
|)
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
|1,899,365
|1,897,547
|1,947,488
|Subtotal
|3,320,474
|3,503,894
|3,370,085
|DEDUCT:
|Disallowed servicing assets and deferred tax assets
|1,278,912
|1,259,101
|1,331,001
|Tier 1 common
|$
|2,041,562
|$
|2,244,793
|$
|2,039,084
|Total risk-weighted assets
|$
|19,854,479
|$
|20,614,940
|$
|21,668,053
|Tier 1 common ratio (Tier 1 common / Total risk-weighted assets)
|10.3
|%
|10.9
|%
|9.4
|%
(3) In Q112, the Company transitioned from reporting under the OTS reporting requirements to reporting under the OCC reporting requirements. The Tier 1 leverage ratio in this release is the OCC Tier 1 leverage ratio for Q412 and Q312 and the OTS Tier 1 capital ratio previously reported for Q411. The OTS Tier 1 capital ratio and OCC Tier 1 leverage ratio are both calculated using total adjusted assets.
(4) Reflects elimination of transactions between Trading and Investing and Balance Sheet Management segments, which includes deposit and intercompany transfer pricing arrangements.
(5) Amounts and percentages may not calculate due to rounding.
(6) Operating margin is the percentage of net revenue that results in income (loss) before other income (expense) and income taxes. The percentage is calculated by dividing income (loss) before other income (expense) and income taxes by total net revenue.
(7) The following tables provide a reconciliation of GAAP book value and book value per share to non-GAAP tangible book value and tangible book value per share (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts):
|Q4 2012
|Q3 2012
|Q4 2011
|Book value
|$
|4,904,470
|$
|5,093,854
|$
|4,927,950
|Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net
|(2,194,854
|)
|(2,201,150
|)
|(2,220,037
|)
|Less: Deferred tax liability related to goodwill
|295,489
|303,603
|272,549
|Tangible book value
|$
|3,005,105
|$
|3,196,307
|$
|2,980,462
|Q4 2012
|Q3 2012
|Q4 2011
|Book value per share
|$
|17.14
|$
|17.81
|$
|17.27
|Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net per share
|(7.67
|)
|(7.70
|)
|(7.78
|)
|Less: Deferred tax liability related to goodwill per share
|1.03
|1.06
|0.95
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|10.50
|$
|11.17
|$
|10.44
(8) Enterprise net interest spread is the taxable equivalent rate earned on average enterprise interest-earning assets less the rate paid on average enterprise interest-bearing liabilities, excluding corporate interest-earning assets and liabilities and customer cash held by third parties.
(9) Interest coverage represents the ratio of the Company's EBITDA to its corporate interest expense. The interest coverage ratio based on the Company's net loss was (4.2), (0.6), and (0.1) for the three months ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, and December 31, 2011, respectively.
(10) Bank earnings before taxes and before credit losses represents the pre-tax earnings of E*TRADE Bank's holding company, ETB Holdings, Inc. (“Bank”) before provision for loan losses, gains on loans and securities, net, net impairment and losses on early extinguishment of wholesale borrowings. This metric shows the amount of earnings that the Bank, after accruing for the interest expense on its trust preferred securities, generates each quarter prior to credit related losses, primarily provision and loss on securities. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors and analysts as it is an indicator of the level of credit related losses the Bank can absorb without causing a decline in E*TRADE Bank's excess risk-based capital(a). Below is a reconciliation of Bank earnings before taxes and before credit losses from income (loss) before income taxes (dollars in thousands):
|Q4 2012
|Q3 2012
|Q4 2011
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|(221,195
|)
|$
|(36,303
|)
|$
|818
|Add back:
|Non-bank loss before income tax benefit(b)
|312,701
|67,156
|80,839
|Provision for loan losses
|74,410
|141,019
|123,036
|Gains on loans and securities, net
|(61,798
|)
|(78,977
|)
|(32,547
|)
|Net impairment
|5,729
|2,395
|2,765
|Losses on early extinguishment of wholesale borrowings
|27,776
|50,608
|-
|Bank earnings before taxes and before credit losses
|$
|137,623
|$
|145,898
|$
|174,911
(a) Excess risk-based capital is the excess capital that
E*TRADE Bank has compared to the regulatory minimum well-capitalized
threshold.
(b) Non-bank loss represents all of the Company's subsidiaries, including Corporate, but excluding the Bank.
(11) The brokerage account attrition rate is calculated by dividing attriting brokerage accounts, which are gross new brokerage accounts less net new brokerage accounts, by total brokerage accounts at the previous period end. This rate is presented on an annualized basis.
(12) Customer cash balances held by third parties are held outside E*TRADE Financial and include money market funds and sweep deposit accounts at unaffiliated financial institutions.
(13) Net new customer assets are total inflows to all new and existing customer accounts less total outflows from all closed and existing customer accounts. The net new banking assets and net new brokerage assets metrics treat asset flows between E*TRADE entities in the same manner as unrelated third party accounts.
(14) Delinquent loans include charge-offs for loans that are in bankruptcy or are 180 days past due which have been written down to their expected recovery value. The following table shows the total amount of charge-offs on loans that are still held by the Company as of the periods presented (dollars in millions):
|Q4 2012
|Q3 2012
|Q4 2011
|One- to four-family
|$
|457
|$
|463
|$
|458
|Home equity
|307
|310
|148
|Total charge-offs
|$
|764
|$
|773
|$
|606
(15) Includes unpaid principal balances and premiums (discounts).
(16) The TDR loan performance detail is a subset of the Company's total loan performance. TDRs include loan modifications performed under the Company's modification programs. Beginning in Q412, reported TDRs also included loans that have been charged-off due to the Company receiving notification of bankruptcy if the loan has not been modified previously by the Company.
(17) E*TRADE Bank capital ratios and excess capital amounts are Q412 estimates based on the regulatory minimum well-capitalized threshold. Below is a reconciliation of beginning to ending E*TRADE Bank excess risk-based capital for the quarterly periods presented:
|Q4 2012
|Q3 2012
|Q4 2011
|Beginning E*TRADE Bank excess risk-based capital ($MM)
|$
|1,877
|$
|1,686
|$
|1,537
|Bank earnings before taxes and before credit losses
|138
|146
|175
|Provision for loan losses
|(74
|)
|(141
|)
|(123
|)
|Loan portfolio run-off(a)
|17
|1
|51
|Margin decrease (increase)
|(20
|)
|20
|34
|Capital upstream(b)
|(58
|)
|-
|-
|Changes in disallowed deferred tax assets
|19
|88
|(145
|)
|Other capital changes(c)
|165
|77
|(13
|)
|Ending E*TRADE Bank excess risk-based capital ($MM)
|$
|2,064
|$
|1,877
|$
|1,516
(a) The capital release from loan portfolio run-off includes
the decrease in risk-based capital required for the one- to four-family,
home equity and consumer loan portfolios.
(b) Represents cash flows to and from the parent company.
(c) Represents the capital impact related to changes in other risk-weighted assets.
(18) The Tier 1 common ratio at E*TRADE Bank is a Q412 estimate and is a non-GAAP measure. Management believes this ratio is an important measure of E*TRADE Bank's capital strength. The E*TRADE Bank Tier 1 common ratio is calculated as follows (dollars in thousands):
|Q4 2012
|Q3 2012
|Q4 2011
|E*TRADE Bank shareholder's equity
|$
|5,703,018
|$
|5,676,026
|$
|5,445,234
|DEDUCT:
|Losses in OCI on AFS debt securities and cash flow hedges, net of tax
|(315,369
|)
|(307,371
|)
|(392,951
|)
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
|1,600,457
|1,607,376
|1,656,176
|Subtotal
|4,417,930
|4,376,021
|4,182,009
|DEDUCT:
|Disallowed servicing assets and deferred tax assets
|655,687
|735,083
|830,149
|Deduction for low-level recourse and residual interests
|-
|-
|13,242
|E*TRADE Bank Tier 1 common
|$
|3,762,243
|$
|3,640,938
|$
|3,338,618
|E*TRADE Bank total risk-weighted assets
|$
|19,461,264
|$
|20,211,214
|$
|20,862,432
|E*TRADE Bank tier 1 common ratio (Tier 1 common / Total risk-weighted assets)
|19.3
|%
|18.0
|%
|16.0
|%
(19) Modifications are a subset of TDRs, and represent loan modifications performed under the Company's modification programs. They do not include loans that have been charged-off due to the Company receiving notification of bankruptcy if the loan has not been modified previously by the Company.
(20) The total expected losses on modifications includes both the previously recorded charge-offs and the specific valuation allowance.
(21) Excludes loans to customers on margin.
(22) Gross-up for tax-exempt securities.
(23) Includes interest earned on average customer assets of $5.9 billion, $3.9 billion, and $3.7 billion for the quarters ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, and December 31, 2011, respectively, held by third parties outside E*TRADE Financial, including money market funds and sweep deposit accounts at unaffiliated financial institutions.
