Peregrine Semiconductor to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Earnings Conference Call on February 6, 2013

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation (Peregrine Semiconductor) PSMI, a fabless provider of high-performance radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs), has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 6, 2013 at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial results.

Financial results will be released over the wire after market close on Wednesday, February 6, 2013, and posted on Peregrine's website.

Conference Call Information:

When: February 6, 2013, 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET

Dial-in: 1-877-303-8027 or 1-760-536-5165

Passcode: 91307644

Webcast: http://investors.psemi.com/

Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register.

To listen to the audio webcast of the presentation during or after the event, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of the Peregrine website at http://www.psemi.com. The replay will be available for 30 days after the event.

An audio replay will be available after the live call and may be accessed via dial-in at 1-855-859-2056 with the passcode 91307644 or by webcast on the “Investor Relations” section of the Peregrine website at http://www.psemi.com.

About Peregrine Semiconductor

Peregrine Semiconductor PSMI is a fabless provider of high-performance radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs). Our solutions leverage our proprietary UltraCMOS® technology, an advanced RF Silicon-On-Insulator process. Our products deliver what we believe is an industry-leading combination of performance and monolithic integration, and target a broad range of applications in the aerospace and defense, broadband, industrial, mobile wireless device, test and measurement equipment, and wireless infrastructure markets. Additional information is available on the Company's website at http://www.psemi.com.

The Peregrine Semiconductor name, logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks, and DuNE, and HaRP are trademarks of Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation in the U.S.A., and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.