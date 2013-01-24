ValueClick Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results and Analyst Day Events

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ValueClick, Inc. VCLK today announced the dates for two upcoming investor events: its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results conference call; and an analyst and investor day.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2012 Results: February 13

ValueClick will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2012 financial results on Wednesday, February 13 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. At 4:30 p.m. ET, chief executive officer John Giuliani and chief financial officer John Pitstick will host a conference call and Webcast to discuss the Company's results.

The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 219-1420 or (913) 312-0420. Please dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with pass code 9841608. A replay of the conference call will be available from Wednesday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET through Wednesday, February 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at (888) 203-1112 and (719) 457-0820 (pass code: 9841608). The live and archived Webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.valueclick.com.

Analyst and Investor Day: March 14

The Company also announced today that senior management will host an analyst and investor day on Thursday, March 14 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California. The event is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. PT and conclude at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT.

Financial analysts and investors can register for this event by email at analystday@valueclick.com or by phone at (818) 575-4952. Registration is required for admittance.

About ValueClick

ValueClick, Inc. VCLK is one of the world's largest digital marketing companies. Through a unique combination of data, technology and services, ValueClick increases brand awareness and drives customer acquisition at scale for the world's largest advertisers, and maximizes advertising revenue for tens of thousands of online and mobile publishers. The Company is based in Westlake Village, California, and has offices in major advertising markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.valueclick.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk that market demand for online advertising in general, and performance based online advertising in particular, will not grow as rapidly as predicted, and the risk that legislation and governmental regulation could negatively impact the Company's performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are detailed under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to time by ValueClick, including, but not limited to: its annual report on Form 10-K filed on February 29, 2012; recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q; and other current reports on Form 8-K.