Ultratech to Present at Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference on February 5

Ultratech, Inc. UTEK, a leading supplier of lithography and laser-processing systems used to manufacture semiconductor devices and high-brightness LEDs (HB-LEDs), today announced that it will present at the Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference on Tuesday, February 5, 2013 at 9:45am PT in San Francisco, CA.

To listen to the audio webcast of the presentation during or after the event, please visit http://ir.ultratech.com/. The replay will be available for 30 days after the event.

About Ultratech: Ultratech, Inc. UTEK designs, manufactures and markets photolithography and laser processing equipment. Founded in 1979, the company's market-leading advanced lithography products deliver high throughput and production yields at a low, overall cost of ownership for bump packaging of integrated circuits and high-brightness LEDs (HB-LEDs). A pioneer of laser processing, Ultratech developed laser spike anneal technology, which increases device yield, improves transistor performance and enables the progression of Moore's Law for 32-nm and below production of state-of-the-art consumer electronics. Visit Ultratech online at: www.ultratech.com.

(UTEK-F)