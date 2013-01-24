Ethan Allen Declares Cash Dividend

DANBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen" or the "Company") ETH announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share which will be payable to shareholders of record as of April 10, 2013 and will be paid on April 25, 2013.

About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including five manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus two plants in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately seventy percent of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit ethanallen.com.